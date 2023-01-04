Two bronze figures are dancing in an alcove near the Barbican, in a place that’s both public, but also not that well known.

It’s called Unity and is by the London based Croatian artist, Ivan Klapez. The sculpture was commissioned for this spot by MEPC, the property developer responsible for the postmodernist office block at London Wall that the sculpture sits next to.

The office development at 125 London Wall, also known as Alban Gate, was designed by Sir Terry Farrell to sit above the busy road and was commissioned to serve the huge surge in demand for office space following the “Big Bang” in the City of London.

The development includes an extension of the pedway highwalk network, and sitting right above the busy road is a covered atrium space, where the sculpture sits.

It’s a bit awkwardly placed, looking a bit stuck in the corner than as a major feature, probably accentuated by the low footfall in this part of the development. That does also make it a bit of a hidden delight to discover – and the easiest way to find it is either along the end of the walkway from the former Museum of London, or if at the junction on Noble Street and London Wall, there are escalators up to the walkway where the sculpture can be found.

The sculpture was cast at Meridian Bronze, which was based in the Peckham railway arches.