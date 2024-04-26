The Guildhall Art Gallery’s temporary exhibition space is currently filled with kaleidoscope-inspired art, which is a bit marmite — you’ll either love it or be indifferent to it.

It’s quite an interesting collection, but I was left feeling a bit unaffected – it’s all nice, and interesting and very technically appealing, but somehow that is all I felt.

It’s a nice exhibition.

The exhibition sees the artist, Anne Desmet RA, slicing into prints focused on London from her earlier wood-engravings, linocuts and hand-drawn lithographs to make a new series of digital collages, inspired by looking at a fragmented view of the world through a toy kaleidoscope.

It’s a frustrating exhibition in a way, as I can’t say anything was bad, and indeed, many individual pieces would look very nice in my home — but as an exhibition somehow I wasn’t massively moved by it.

There are 150 works on display, including 41 London-themed kaleidoscopic prints created exclusively for this exhibition and a selection of tools and engraved wood blocks.

The exhibition, Anne Desmet: Kaleidoscope is at the Guildhall Art Gallery until early September and is free to visit.

The gallery is open daily from 10:30am to 4pm, with the last admission at 3:45pm.

