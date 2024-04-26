A partially restored Spitfire plane will be displayed in central London next month as part of a two-day display of sports vehicles on Savile Row.

The street, more famous for tailors than planes, will be taken over by the Concours on Savile Row, an event that will feature a variety of historic and interesting vehicles.

One of the more unusual vehicles will be a partially restored Supermarine Spitfire — and the only surviving aircraft linked to any of the airmen involved in the real-life Great Escape from Stalag Luft III in March 1944.

As one of only 240 Spitfire aeroplanes still in existence worldwide, AA810 also has a racing heritage fitting for the Concours display, as it was flown operationally by one of the most famous pre-war racing drivers of all time, AFP Fane.

The plane was shot down in March 1942, and the wreckage was rediscovered in July 2018. The aim is to restore the plane, using as much of the original as possible, and return it to the skies again.

During the Concours, to show off the restoration that’s been completed so far, the plane’s fuselage and replica engine will be on display inside the Gieves & Hawkes store on the corner of Savile Row.

Elsewhere along Savile Row, more than 40 world-class cars will be on display, from pre-war thoroughbreds to the latest electric hypercars. Many of the tailors, shoemakers and art galleries will be open to visitors and there will also be a central stage for talks and live music.

The Concours on Savile Row is free to visit and will take place on Wednesday 22nd and Thursday 23rd May 2024. It will be open from 10am to 8pm on both days.

Entry to the event is free, but VIP tickets are available to partners and sponsors allowing special access to exclusive displays within the tailors and galleries on Savile Row.