This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Colindale Northern line closure: TfL reviews bus replacement Kilburn Times
There may be intermittent and short notice tube station closures on Friday and Saturday, as station managers who are members of the TSSA union walk out in a dispute over working conditions. ianVisits
Londoners are split over TfL’s announcement that the Piccadilly Line is set for major upgrades – with some suggesting that other Underground lines should have come first. Enfield Independent
Mainline / Overground
Eurostar will make its fares more flexible as part of a restructure of its classes later this year. Business Travel
London Overground planning £150 million maintenance contract ianVisits
Commuters in London described “total chaos” when a gaggle of Egyptian geese brought rush-hour trains to a standstill. BBC News
Unions win HS2 site access battle at Old Oak Common job Construction Enquirer
Regular fare dodger caught in West Ham fined £10k by c2c Newham Recorder
Bolton MP Chris Green has called for a direct rail link between the town and London – but a transport expert has said local services could have to be cut if the idea was put into practice. Bolton News
DLR
TfL is having to run shorter trains on the DLR while it waits for its new fleet of replacement trains to arrive. ianVisits
Miscellaneous
London mayoral elections: What are the candidates’ plans for public transport? Standard
‘This is England’: Train passengers horrified as man launches into racist tirade in packed carriage Independent
A Thameslink train driver who took upskirt photos of a sleeping woman has avoided a prison sentence. Islington Gazette
Hornby sales slump as model train maker is hit by Red Sea delays This is Money
Men, why do so many of you ignore my ‘baby on board’ badge on the Tube? Standard
TfL has seen a drop in the sale of paper tickets after it made a small change to the ticket machines in London Underground stations. ianVisits
Tube Snapper: Running London Marathon with a neurological condition SW Londoner
And finally: How Samsung turned the Tube map circle to show off a new tool Media Leader
Chingford line closure 20th Jul to 4th Aug.
I don’t understand why a shuttle service Chingford Walthamstow cannot be offered
Why would anyone give a toss what the public think about the order in which tube lines are upgraded? There are undoubtedly a myriad of reasons why TfL has the upgrade schedule it does. Who cares what Barry from Uppingham thinks about it?