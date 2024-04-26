This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Colindale Northern line closure: TfL reviews bus replacement Kilburn Times

There may be intermittent and short notice tube station closures on Friday and Saturday, as station managers who are members of the TSSA union walk out in a dispute over working conditions. ianVisits

Londoners are split over TfL’s announcement that the Piccadilly Line is set for major upgrades – with some suggesting that other Underground lines should have come first. Enfield Independent

Mainline / Overground

Eurostar will make its fares more flexible as part of a restructure of its classes later this year. Business Travel

London Overground planning £150 million maintenance contract ianVisits

Commuters in London described “total chaos” when a gaggle of Egyptian geese brought rush-hour trains to a standstill. BBC News

Unions win HS2 site access battle at Old Oak Common job Construction Enquirer

Regular fare dodger caught in West Ham fined £10k by c2c Newham Recorder

Bolton MP Chris Green has called for a direct rail link between the town and London – but a transport expert has said local services could have to be cut if the idea was put into practice. Bolton News

DLR

TfL is having to run shorter trains on the DLR while it waits for its new fleet of replacement trains to arrive. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

London mayoral elections: What are the candidates’ plans for public transport? Standard

‘This is England’: Train passengers horrified as man launches into racist tirade in packed carriage Independent

A Thameslink train driver who took upskirt photos of a sleeping woman has avoided a prison sentence. Islington Gazette

Hornby sales slump as model train maker is hit by Red Sea delays This is Money

Men, why do so many of you ignore my ‘baby on board’ badge on the Tube? Standard

TfL has seen a drop in the sale of paper tickets after it made a small change to the ticket machines in London Underground stations. ianVisits

Tube Snapper: Running London Marathon with a neurological condition SW Londoner

And finally: How Samsung turned the Tube map circle to show off a new tool Media Leader

The image is from an April 2023 article: Find a work of art inside King’s Cross tube station