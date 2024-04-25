Transport for London (TfL) has seen a drop in the sale of paper tickets after it made a small change to the ticket machines in London Underground stations.
The change took place last September during a routine fares update to the ticket machines, and the sales of paper tickets dropped overnight by around a third compared to how many were being sold before.
However, that was entirely intentional.
The change was deliberate, intended to reduce the sale of paper tickets by encouraging people to use contactless payments instead. These are cheaper for the customer and mean fewer magnetic stripe paper ticket sales for TfL.
It followed staff observations that people were requesting single or return paper tickets but then paying for them with a contactless card — so why not encourage them to use the contactless card at the ticket barrier instead?
What TfL has done is add a pop-up message on the ticket-selling machines, so if you try to buy a single or return ticket instead of a travelcard, it will suggest using a contactless card instead.
The Passenger Operated Machine (POM), to use the TfL name for the ticket machines, doesn’t show the pop-up for every journey that they can sell tickets for because not every destination accepts contactless PAYG tickets, but those that can will get the message. Over time, as more National Rail stations are added to the contactless payments system, the ticket machines will be updated to include them in the messaging.
Since the change was introduced in September 2023, TfL has seen a noticeable drop in paper ticket sales.
So the change worked.
Apart from fitting in with TfL’s aim of reducing the sales of magnetic stripe tickets, the move would have reduced the fares that customers pay to travel around London.
Arguably, not offering the option to save money would put more money in TfL’s coffers, but there’s a trade-off in that offering more expensive trips will deter casual visitors from using public transport. If they see the fares are lower than expected, customers are more likely to travel more often, and if they see TfL is being upfront about fares, lingering concerns about using contactless will be reduced.
To pick a random example, an off-peak trip from Paddington to Canary Wharf would cost £6.70 if buying a paper ticket but £2.80 if using contactless payments.
So a small change that a regular London traveller would be unlikely to have noticed is reducing queues at ticket machines for everyone else.
There’s supposed to be an obligation on train operators to sell the best ticket. Not sure how this applies to TFL, but telling the customer they are getting a much better deal is the right thing to do for a customer.
They could follow it up with “you are paying for a ticket with contactless – using contactless directly at the barrier will save you money. Do you want to proceed with this transaction? Y/N” etc.
But I still see people getting caught by “one contactless per person”….
It also has the side effect of highlighting that there are effectively no child fares for visitors to London any more. Not sure how long this has been the case but on a recent visit the pop up brought it to my attention that adult contactless is cheaper than buying paper tickets for child fares. To get contactless child fares you have to send away for a photo id Oyster card (zip card?) which costs £15; not worth it if you’re only visiting a few times a year. Got to find some way to pay for the system I suppose, might as well rinse the tourists; they aren’t voting for you. On a recent trip to the south bank it was considerably cheaper for a family of 5 to pay the congestion charge and park at the national theatre car park compared to taking the train into London and using the tube though which doesn’t feel great.