A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

The Bermondsey Station sign is fixed – but it’s the wrong colour Southwark News

There will be an all-day tube strike next month on the London Underground after ASLEF members voted overwhelmingly for strike action. ianVisits

Elizabeth line

Just under half of Londoners have taken a trip on the Elizabeth line since it opened, and not just because they want to have a look at London’s shiny new train service. ianVisits

A look at the glass used in the 50-metre elevated concourse suspended high above the platforms of Whitechapel station Specification Online

Mainline / Overground

A proposal to revamp the popular Victorian train hub amid a major office redevelopment project has been met with objections from historic preservationists. Bloomberg

A pool of brown bubbling foam has appeared where work to build the HS2 high speed rail line is being carried out. BBC News

Passengers at Elephant & Castle Railway Station are being asked to fill in a survey about potential improvements, including the possibility of introducing step-free access to the platforms. SE1

Rail operators have apologised after train timetable information systems were temporarily out of action across the UK on Wednesday morning. BBC News

Trials using some modified former London Underground trains on a railway in west London are to go ahead after GWR agreed to buy up the assets from the supplier, Vivarail. ianVisits

Some Southeastern journeys were delayed or cancelled after horses were reported to have walked onto the tracks between Slade Green and Dartford News Shopper

The slow death of Heathrow Express London Reconnections

Three weeks ahead of the next round of national rail strikes, new figures have revealed which train operators have run the most – and the fewest – services on days when staff have walked out. Independent

DfT approached 150 people for vacant HS2 chair role Construction News

Most of the train companies and Network Rail have released details of what services will be cancelled over the Easter period due to engineering works. ianVisits

Kay Hughes is HS2’s guardian of the design vision. It sounds flamboyant, but it’s her wide experience of big projects and down to earth style that gets things done RIJA Journal

Bexley station in southeast London is about to receive a £6 million upgrade that’ll add a new footbridge and lifts to make the station step-free for the first time. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

Woman walks the entire length of the Hammersmith and City line in six hours Metro

Why Greens4HS2 want the Green Party to support HS2 Bright Green (video)

Catherine Zeta-Jones might be one of the most recognisable movie stars on the planet, but she’s not above taking a ride on the London Underground, as she proved in a video she recently shared online. Tyla

A review of London’s recent railway upgrades ianVisits

Comedian’s spoof London Underground announcements leave viewers in stitches as he jokes of a crazed rodent in the tube carriage Daily Mail

A trainee train driver managed to rescue a puppy from a busy London railway line after spotting her in the middle of his lesson. Metro

Rural stations are the key to building 1.2m homes in the right places AJ

And finally: Commuters travelling through east London train stations may see a large bird of prey – but it’s part of a trial to keep them free of pigeons. Romford Recorder

The image above is from February 2020: The day Superman saved a London Underground train