Bexley station in southeast London is about to receive a £6 million upgrade that’ll add a new footbridge and lifts to make the station step-free for the first time.

The station currently has two platforms with the railway between them, and the platforms are linked by an underground corridor that runs under the railway. The new footbridge and lifts will be located on both platforms behind the existing subway.

There was a request from the council to consider putting lifts down to the subway, but this was ruled out as the subway is too small, and widening it would mean closing the railway for an extended period of time. So a footbridge has been approved.

The £6 million step-free project, funded by the Department for Transport’s nationwide Railway access for all strategy will also see part of the London bound platform widened to accept the new lift and footbridge.

In line with modern standards, the lift will be a 16-person unit, capable of handling large wheelchairs.

Work will begin on Monday 20th February with site clearance, and construction is due to start in April.

A large crane should arrive in late June to lift in the new footbridge with the footbridge completed in late October, and the platforms resurfaced in early December.

During the project, they will be suspending parking spaces at the lower section of the car park and adjacent to the car garage at the rear of the station for the duration of the project. The station will remain open throughout and hoarding will be installed on both platforms to segregate the works from commuters.

Bexley station is served by Southeastern trains.