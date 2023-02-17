Trials using some modified former London Underground trains on a railway in west London are to go ahead after GWR agreed to buy up the assets from the supplier, Vivarail.

Vivarail was a company set up to convert former District line trains to work on the mainline railway using a hybrid battery power supply, to provide modernised trains on short branch lines where electrification of the line wasn’t viable.

Unfortunately, Vivarail closed down after it entered administration last December.

This imperilled a number of Vivarail projects, including a GWR trial of the trains along the railway between West Ealing and Greenford.

Great Western Railway (GWR) says that it has agreed on contracts to buy intellectual property, rolling stock and equipment relating to the development of high-performance battery and FastCharge technology designed to support the wider introduction of battery-powered trains on the UK’s rail network.

The company has also employed nine former Vivarail staff to support the trials and project development.

GWR Engineering Director Simon Green said: “We’ve been working closely with the Vivarail team on this exciting project for some time, and we are delighted we have been able to step in and make sure its important work can continue.

“There have clearly been some setbacks that mean we will need to review the existing plans and timescales, but we will continue to work with Network Rail and the Department for Transport to get the project back on track.

“This work is a key part of our commitment to reduce the carbon emissions of our train fleet with a view to removing all diesel-only traction from the network by 2040, in line with the Government’s Transport Decarbonisation Plan.”