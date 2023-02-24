The road in front of the Russian Embassy in London is to be renamed Kyiv Road, the local council has announced to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Westminster Cllr Adam Hug, Leader of Westminster City Council, said he believed the new road name was a fitting gesture for a nation whose bravery had inspired the international community.

He said that the request for a new placename has come from the Ukrainian community itself.

“Westminster is home to Ukrainians displaced by the war, and our residents have opened their hearts and their doors to those fleeing Putin’s war machine.”

“As the centre of an international capital, it seemed to us entirely fitting that part of our City should carry a torch for the unbowed defenders of Ukraine. It’s a small stretch of road, but we want to show the people of Ukraine that their struggle has a visible place in our City.”

“Placenames across London have changed over the decades to mark momentous points or figures in history, so Kyiv Road is part of that long tradition.”

The new “Kyiv Road” sign will be installed this Friday on a stretch of Bayswater Road which runs from Palace Court to Ossington Street – and that’s the part of the road right in front of the Russian Embassy.

Sadly, the embassy won’t need to change its own address from Bayswater Road to Kyiv Road, as its formal address is the side road that leads off from there, Kensington Palace Gardens, so it’s address won’t change.