The latest Programmes and Investment Committee report from TfL has outlined some of the works that have been carried out on London’s rail network in recent months.

Long standing programmes need completing, and most of the work is maintenance to keep the service running safely. There are works on upgrades that have already been approved, but also plenty of warnings that future upgrades are unfunded.

This report covers Quarter 3, which ran from 18th September to 10th December 2022.

The railway lines

Bakerloo line

New LED lighting inside the trains has now been installed in 11 trains, and work is underway on the twelfth train.

The first Bakerloo line train fitted with a wheelchair bay, as well as new grab-poles and floor coverings that comply with the Rail Vehicle Accessibility Regulations. It entered service last October from Stonebridge Park depot.

Procurement of signalling equipment and design works is ongoing for the control room fit-out works and the control system upgrade.

Central line

Production readiness of the fleet has entered the final stages for CCTV, LED lighting, and mechanical systems to refit the interior of the trains. The first two trains to have wheelchair bays installed as part of the fleet renewals programme are also in service.

Progress continues on the Central line signalling life-extension projects, with design work continuing for the obsolete systems.

Works continue to schedule on stabilising the cutting between Grange Hill and Chigwell with piling works nearly completed, a month ahead of schedule.

Site work has continued for the replacement of 11 traction isolation switches at Ruislip depot to address equipment non-compliances and removal of operational restrictions.

DLR

The first train of the new fleet arrived at Beckton depot in January ahead of type testing to be carried out over the next few months.

At Beckton depot, the changeover of the signalling power supplies on the Northern Sidings works and to install new transformer rectifiers in the substation has been completed.

The contract for the maintenance facility building and additional southern sidings has now been awarded.

The contract for a second entrance to be built at Blackwall station has been awarded.

Automatic people counters at 26 stations have been installed and commissioned into service across the network.

Elizabeth line

All remaining seven-car Class 345 trains have been converted to nine-cars. Fleet reliability has improved significantly through Quarter 1 and Quarter 2 but Alstom, the manufacturer, is carrying out further reliability-focused modifications to secure further improvement in Quarter 4.

HS2

The design of a new tube station and interchange box at Euston is progressing.

Construction of the new Northern line traction substation and ventilation building continues at Euston with construction activity now focused on the basement box sub-structure.

They’re also giving a very early warning of a major railway closure around Old Oak Common station over Christmas 2023 — in case you’ve started planning your Christmas break already.

Jubilee line

The first release of a new signalling update was commissioned onto the railway in Quarter 3 2022, and the final software release is being planned, accounting for dependencies on other projects such as the Four Lines Modernisation programme

A tender to fix the underframe cracking issues on the trains has been issued and an investigation into extending the life of train management systems is underway.

TfL is progressing with works to upgrade the obsolete tunnel ventilation control panels and to refurbish the fans of the staircase pressurisation system at the Jubilee line extension stations and intermediate shafts.

London Overground

The formal handover of the Barking Riverside extension to Network Rail is progressing with track and signals being the last main asset groups still to be transferred.

Detailed design work is now underway for a planned upgrade of the East London Line section to increase peak hours trains to above 16 trains per hour.

Alstom has delivered 50 of the 54 Class 710 trains, and the last four trains are expected to be accepted in Quarter 4 2022/23 and Quarter 1 2023/24.

Northern line

Delivery of the Northern line signalling software updates continues, with the first release targeted for commissioning on the railway in the second quarter of 2023 and the final in the fourth quarter of 2023. The software updates address residual issues and requirements following the completion of the Northern Line Extension and the Bank station closure works.

Enhancement work for the Northern line power supply is due to be completed in Quarter 1 2023.

Piccadilly line

Enabling works have begun at Northfields and Cockfosters depots to prepare for the start of major upgrades to provide maintenance facilities for the new trains. However, changes to the design of the depots means that the project is running late, and may overrun with the delivery of new trains from 2025.

The cabling for a new power supply to the South Harrow sidings has been completed, ahead of the timetable change in May 2023.

Siemens has completed the manufacture of the second in type key motor car shell for the first new Piccadilly line train. That keeps them on target for the first train to be fully formed and ready to start testing from the summer 2023.

Legacy signalling modifications came into service at Holborn station. These are to adjust for the new trains that are longer and have different sight lines from the driver’s cab.

Sub-Surface lines

(Met, District, Circle, H&C)

The signalling upgrade as part of the Four Lines Modernisation is ongoing, with area 6 switching on in January and area 7 (Dagenham Heathway to Upminster) to go live in March. The area now operating under the new signalling covers 52 stations and four complex junctions, including the entirety of the Circle and Hammersmith & City lines.

Installation of the new signals for the Uxbridge (area 14) and Amersham (area 13 and 9) branches of the Metropolitan line beyond Preston Road should be completed by the end of March. The forecast completion date for the whole project, for when the final signal migration (area 14) between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge will be brought into service, remains Quarter 4 2025.

The heavy overhaul of the Met line trains has been delayed due to the slower than expected ramp-up of bogie production, but also they’ve revised the programme to slow it down after determining that the trains don’t need heavy overhauls as early as expected.

A planned upgrade to the heavy lifting shed at Neasden depot and a new staff accommodation block is underway with tenders being issued. When complete in 2024, this facility will enable the planned overhaul of Metropolitan line trains.

Rolling stock works to enable an increase in entry and exit speeds at Neasden depot are on target for completion in Quarter 1 2023. These will support Metropolitan line service uplifts being delivered as part of the Four Lines Modernisation programme.

Works to remediate the cutting between Rickmansworth to Chorleywood are continuing and are due to finish on site in July 2023.

Victoria line

Work continues on upgrading the pressurised ventilation fan system inside the trains to reduce maintenance costs, with a further nine trains completed, taking the total to 36 of 47 trains.

The railway stations

Bank station

The final phase of testing and commissioning critical systems required to open the new Cannon Street entrance has been delayed owing to ongoing manufacturing and installation issues with the cladding panels. The new entrance will include six further escalators between street level and the Northern line, step-free access to the Northern line for the first time and improved step-free access to the DLR via new lifts.

The new entrance is expected to open in early 2023.

Bermondsey station

TfL is replacing and refurbishing life-expired components that form part of the smoke and heat exhaust ventilation systems in the station roof.

Chancery Lane

Feasibility surveys for remedial works to deal with water ingress have been completed.

Elephant & Castle

The concrete box for the new station entrance is being built by the property developer, while TfL plans to issue tenders for the connecting tunnels to the railway in May 2023.

A contract was awarded in January to a supplier to work on the design works for the station box fit-out.

Holloway Road

Works to replace the lifts should start in the Spring now that the concept design for the replacements is complete.

King’s Cross St Pancras

Works to replace a range of obsolete communications equipment are in the final stage of the systems migration.

Knightsbridge

The new lift and tunnel offering step-free access should now open in Summer 2023.

Liverpool Street

Twelve sets of fire doors are being installed ahead of the replacement of three escalators. Four out of the 12 sets of fire doors have now been installed, with works underway on the next two sets. All works are due to complete in early 2023.

London Bridge

An escalator to the Jubilee line platforms is currently being overhauled.

Marylebone

Work is ongoing on the final escalator refurbishment and is due to be finished in early 2023. This will include the completion of the wider station gateline and an additional escalator.

Paddington

The final works to connect the old Bakerloo line ticket hall to the new ticket hall are nearing completion. Step-free access lift installations are also near completion, with fit-out and service installations continuing. The new ticket hall and lift is expected to open in summer 2023.

St Pauls

Feasibility surveys for remedial works to deal with water ingress have been completed.

Stratford

The design of a new south-western entrance is nearly completed and will enable the work to be on site in early 2023. Elsewhere in the station, Network Rail is designing a new lift for the underpass connecting the Jubilee concourse with other platforms within the station.

Tottenham Hale

The station upgrade is set to complete snagging on site by the end of 2022/23. Network Rail is working on completing a customer corridor connecting the new ticket hall to the Network Rail Access for All bridge

Waterloo

An escalator to the Jubilee line platforms is currently being overhauled.

West Ham

Construction works associated with a new station entrance by the Jubilee line platforms is underway.

Whitechapel

Ancillary works to finish off the demolition of the temporary entrance used during Crossrail works will be completed in March 2023.