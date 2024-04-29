If all goes well, up to 50 hot air balloons will drift over central London on a Sunday morning in July.

(c) Lord Mayor’s Balloon Regatta

This is the Lord Mayor’s Hot Air Balloon Regatta, an event that raises money for the Lord Mayor’s charity and gives early risers on a Sunday morning a lovely sight of all the balloons silently drifting over sleepy London.

Sadly, although supposed to be an annual event, it was curtailed by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, and by the weather in 2022 and 2023.

So, weather permitting, this will be the first balloon regatta over London in five years.

The following standby Sundays have been confirmed for The 2024 Lord Mayor’s Balloon Regatta.

  • 7th July
  • 21st July
  • 28th July

Hopefully, they’ll head eastwards over the city, but that’s down to the wind direction on the day. Obviously, they can’t control the wind, so there’s an outside chance they’ll drift a bit more to the south or north than hoped for.

They’ll be on standby with a confirmation usually issued on Friday afternoon around 4pm before Sunday that the weather looks favourable, although even then, last-minute changes can scupper lift-off.

I’ll keep this page updated as well.

