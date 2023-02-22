There will be an all-day tube strike next month on the London Underground after ASLEF members voted overwhelmingly for strike action.

The union says that the 24-hour strike will take place on Wednesday 15th March, which coincidentally also happens to be Budget Day.

ASLEF says that tube train drivers voted by 99% in favour of strike action, and in addition to the tube train drivers, ASLEF members in other roles on the Underground – including Test Train and Engineering train drivers and those in management grades – also voted in favour of strikes by similar margins and will walk out on strike on the same day.

In total, 1,593 train drivers who are members of the ASLEF union voted in the ballot — a turnout of 78%.

Finn Brennan, ASLEF’s full-time organiser on the Underground, said: “We understand that TfL faces financial challenges, post-pandemic, but our members are simply not prepared to pay the price for the government’s failure to properly fund London’s public transport system.”

“Cuts to safety training have already been forced through and management is open that they plan to remove all current working agreements under the guise of “modernisation” and “flexibility” and to replace the agreed attendance and discipline policies. Proposals to slash pension benefits are due to be announced in the next week.”

“We are always prepared to discuss and negotiate on changes, but our members want an unequivocal commitment from TfL that management will not continue to force through detrimental changes without agreement.”

“Unless they are prepared to work with us, and accept that changes have to come by agreement, and bring real benefits to staff, rather than just cuts and cost savings, this will be only the first day of action in a protracted dispute.”

The full impact of the strike will be confirmed a bit closer to the date, as it will be down to when the strike starts. If it’s midnight to midnight, then there will be some disruption the evening before the strike starts. However, there have been strikes that start at midday in the past, and that can affect the London Underground for two days.