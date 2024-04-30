A plot of land next to the disused York Road tube station that’s been undeveloped for 30 years could soon be the site of a large medical research lab now that engineers have solved the problem of how to build on a site that sits above five railway tunnels.

The plot of land is just north of King’s Cross, and the station’s three large national rail tunnels run right underneath it. It’s also right next to the disused York Road tube station, so there are two tube tunnels as well.

Although some light industry buildings are on the site, it has proven a considerable engineering challenge to build something heavy above the tunnels.

The proposal is for a tall building that partially steps back from the main road and at the rear with terraces for occupants to use. The stepped-back design isn’t just cosmetic but a response to the constraint of having three railway tunnels that run very close to the surface right underneath the site.

Where the building rises, it sits above the much deeper Piccadilly line tunnels, which are deep enough not to be affected by the office above. In effect, most of the weight is concentrated on the back half of the new medical research laboratory building, which then supports the lighter-weight front half of the building.

The design of the ground floor also reflects the tunnels below — as it allows the upper floors to sit on vibration absorption pads separate from the ground floor structure and prevents researchers from being disturbed by passing trains.

The whole development sits next to the disused York Road tube station. Although there are no plans to reopen the station, the surface buildings look to be refurbished and the sealed-off forecourt opened up as new pavement space.

All this is subject to planning approval from Islington council.