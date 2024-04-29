The Petrie Museum of Egyptian Archaeology in central London has announced that it will be closed for most of this summer while essential building works are carried out.

The Petrie is one of London’s best hidden, yet perfectly sized museums, and as you might have surmised from the name, is home to a large collection of Egyptian artifacts.

The displays have a somewhat old-world charm. They do not concede to modern fashions and consist of long, ever-so-long rows of shelves filled with marvellous objects and only small signs explaining what they are.

Arguably, more signs and information would make it a more informative museum, but that would be to dilute the impact of the large collection almost piled high without distractions.

It’s the visual impact that makes this old museum so interesting to visit.

However, due to “essential improvement works”, the museum will be closed for several months this summer.

The Petrie will close on Saturday 11th May 2024 and reopen (in theory) on Tuesday 6th August 2024. So, if you’ve never been, consider this a gentle prod to get there before it closes.

The museum is open Tues to Fri from 1pm to 5pm, and on Saturdays from 11am to 5pm. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday. You can find it in the UCL estate near Euston, in Malet Place, just off Tottington Place.