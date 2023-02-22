Most of the train companies and Network Rail have released details of what services will be cancelled over the Easter period due to engineering works.

There’s quite a lot happening, but the biggest impact will be for people using Euston or Charing Cross stations as both will be closed for most of the Easter weekend.

Chiltern Railways also expect to be very busy as it’s the replacement line for some of the Euston passengers, and also parts of the Met and Jubilee line will be closed, so it’ll be picking up those passengers as well.

The Elizabeth line will be closed entirely through central London.

For travellers in the London and southeast of England, these are the planned closures that have been announced so far.

Good Friday (7th April)

Avanti West Coast

No trains between London Euston and Milton Keynes.

C2C

A reduced service for a bank holiday, but no engineering works.

Chiltern Railways

Trains between Birmingham and London Marylebone will be busy due to the closure of the West Coast Main Line into London Euston.

No trains between Beaconsfield and Aylesbury Vale Parkway

Elizabeth line

No service between Paddington and Abbey Wood. There will also be a reduced service between Paddington and Heathrow / Maidenhead.

Great Western Railway (GWR)

No changes for trains to/from Paddington, but some longer journeys for trains that usually run via Newbury, and no service between Reading and Basingstoke.

Greater Anglia

No changes to London services – there will be changes beyond Cambridge through, with no trains between Cambridge and Ely or Bury St Edmunds.

LNER

No engineering closures have been announced.

London Northwestern Railway

No trains between London Euston and Milton Keynes, and no services between St Albans Abbey and Watford Junction.

London Overground

No trains between Euston and Kilburn High Road, and no trains between South Tottenham and Barking Riverside.

London Underground

No service on the Met line between Aldgate and Harrow-on-the-Hill. The entire Jubilee line will also be closed.

South Western Railway

No changes for London services, although there will be engineering works further out past Woking.

Southeastern

No changes in London, but there won’t be any trains between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings.

Southern

To be confirmed

Thameslink

To be confirmed

Saturday 8th April

Avanti West Coast

No trains between London Euston and Milton Keynes.

C2C

Normal Saturday service.

Chiltern Railways

Trains between Birmingham and London Marylebone will be busy due to the closure of the West Coast Main Line into London Euston.

No trains between Beaconsfield and Aylesbury Vale Parkway

Elizabeth line

No service between Paddington and Abbey Wood. There will also be a reduced service between Paddington and Heathrow / Maidenhead.

Great Western Railway (GWR)

No changes for trains to/from Paddington, but some longer journeys for trains that usually run via Newbury, and no service between Reading and Basingstoke.

Greater Anglia

No changes to London services – there will be changes beyond Cambridge through, with no trains between Cambridge and Ely or Bury St Edmunds.

LNER

No engineering closures have been announced.

London Northwestern Railway

No trains between London Euston and Milton Keynes, and no services between St Albans Abbey and Watford Junction.

London Overground

No trains between Euston and Kilburn High Road, and no trains between South Tottenham and Barking Riverside.

London Underground

No service on the Met line between Aldgate and Harrow-on-the-Hill, and no service between West Hampstead and Stanmore on the Jubilee line.

South Western Railway

No changes for London services, although there will be engineering works further out past Woking, and past Hounslow.

Southeastern

Due to engineering work between London Charing Cross and London Bridge, no trains will run to / from / via London Charing Cross / Waterloo East.

Some services will be cancelled, but most will run and divert to either Canon Street or Victoria stations.

Southern

To be confirmed

Thameslink

To be confirmed

Easter Sunday (9th April)

Avanti West Coast

No trains between London Euston and Milton Keynes.

C2C

No trains between Grays and Upminster via Purfleet and Rainham, and also no trains between Pitsea and Chafford Hundred via Grays.

An amended train service will run between Chafford Hundred and London Fenchurch Street.

Chiltern Railways

Trains between Birmingham and London Marylebone will be busy due to the closure of the West Coast Main Line into London Euston.

No trains between Beaconsfield and Aylesbury Vale Parkway

Elizabeth line

No service between Paddington and Abbey Wood. There will also be a reduced service between Paddington and Heathrow / Maidenhead.

Great Western Railway (GWR)

No changes for trains to/from Paddington, but some longer journeys for trains that usually run via Newbury, and no service between Reading and Basingstoke.

Greater Anglia

Expect slower services between Liverpool Street and Shenfield.

LNER

Due to engineering works in the Leeds area, some services between London and Leeds may be changed or cancelled.

London Northwestern Railway

No trains between London Euston and Milton Keynes, and no services between St Albans Abbey and Watford Junction.

London Overground

No trains between Euston and Kilburn High Road, and no trains between South Tottenham and Barking Riverside.

Also late night engineering will affect services after 10:30pm between Dalston Junction and Highbury&Islington, and between Camden Road and Stratford.

London Underground

No service on the Met line between Aldgate and Harrow-on-the-Hill, and no service between West Hampstead and Stanmore on the Jubilee line.

South Western Railway

No significant changes for London services, although there will be engineering works further out past Woking, and past Hounslow.

Trains will also not call at Vauxhall or Earlsfield.

Southeastern

Due to engineering work between London Charing Cross and London Bridge, no trains will run to / from / via London Charing Cross / Waterloo East.

Some services will be cancelled, but most will run and divert to either Canon Street or Victoria stations.

Southern

To be confirmed

Thameslink

To be confirmed

Easter Monday (10th April)

Avanti West Coast

No trains between London Euston and Milton Keynes.

C2C

No trains between Grays and Upminster via Purfleet and Rainham, and also no trains between Pitsea and Chafford Hundred via Grays.

An amended train service will run between Chafford Hundred and London Fenchurch Street.

Chiltern Railways

Trains between Birmingham and London Marylebone will be busy due to the closure of the West Coast Main Line into London Euston.

No trains between Beaconsfield and Aylesbury Vale Parkway

Elizabeth line

No service between Paddington and Abbey Wood. There will also be a reduced service between Paddington and Heathrow / Maidenhead.

Great Western Railway (GWR)

No changes for trains to/from Paddington, but some longer journeys for trains that usually run via Newbury, and no service between Reading and Basingstoke.

Greater Anglia

No engineering works in the London area, will run a normal bank holiday service.

LNER

No engineering closures have been announced.

London Northwestern Railway

No trains between London Euston and Milton Keynes, and no services between St Albans Abbey and Watford Junction.

London Overground

No trains between Euston and Kilburn High Road, and no trains between South Tottenham and Barking Riverside.

Also, no trains at all on the goblin line after 9:45pm.

London Underground

No service on the Met line between Aldgate and Harrow-on-the-Hill, and no service between West Hampstead and Stanmore on the Jubilee line.

South Western Railway

No significant changes for London services, although there will be engineering works further out past Woking, and past Hounslow.

Trains will also not call at Vauxhall or Earlsfield.

Southeastern

No changes in London, but there wont be any trains between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings.

Southern

To be confirmed

Thameslink

To be confirmed