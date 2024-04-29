The Museum of Brands has dusted off an exhibition that hasn’t been seen for nearly a decade — showing the changing face of the many company logos we think we’re familiar with.

Some brands seem to change logos as frequently as the British weather while others seem eternal — and with the recent shock at Golden Syrup dropping its eternal logo on some of its products, this is a good time to see how other companies have changed over the years.

The 80 Brand Histories exhibition was a popular display at the museum’s previous location in Colville Mews, and is back for the first time since 2015.

By looking at case studies of specific brands over time, it is possible to examine how the packaging has changed in response to the needs and concerns of consumers, businesses and wider society. Little changes, which may go unnoticed at the time, slowly becoming large changes over the years.

You might be surprised by some of the designs you haven’t seen for a long time.

Yet, while some have obviously undergone radical changes over the decades, others seem to have retained their core design and only mildly tweaked it to accommodate changing tastes.

The museum also keeps up with the changes, recently adding that notorious new Golden Syrup bottle to its collection.

The exhibition Chronologies: A Visual History of Brand Evolution is at the Museum of Brands until the end of October 2024

The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm and Sunday and Bank Holidays from 11am to 5pm.

Entry to the museum costs: