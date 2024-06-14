This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

Elizabeth line

Another passenger has contacted BBC London after being seriously injured using the Elizabeth line at Ealing Broadway in west London. BBC News

The Elizabeth line is a hit – so when can we expect London’s next big transport project? Conservative Home

Mainline / Overground

Councillors believe potential threats to Eurostar’s monopoly on the Channel Tunnel could lead to trains stopping in Kent again. BBC News

All but one of the UK’s train companies saw an increase in passenger numbers in the latest annual report from the rail regulator ianVisits

HS2 ditches plan for £5m land-rights platform after project rollbacks Public Technology

A plan to put the statue in Chingford Station was shelved amid fears that train drivers could be distracted by people posing for photographs on or next to it Waltham Forest Echo

TfL-style contactless payments for train tickets are expanding and will be added to several Chiltern Railways stations at the end of this month. ianVisits

Rail operator Trenitalia c2c has announced it will open a new Driver Simulator Academy in Southend. Echo News

Labour threatens to strip Avanti rail contract as Branson plans rival CityAM

South London’s Blackheath Station will get a heritage makeover soon to restore and repair some of the Grade II listing station’s canopies. ianVisits

A rail operator has installed sanitary bins in nearly 500 male toilet cubicles for men experiencing incontinence potentially caused by prostate cancer. BBC News

HS2 cash to pay for more train station upgrades in London than Greater Manchester Manchester Evening News

Nearly twenty years after direct trains were cancelled, Network Rail is considering resuming a direct link from Tonbridge to Gatwick Airport. ianVisits

Bringing in direct train lines from Bolton to London would be a “no brainer” after plans were put forward earlier this year. Bolton News

DLR

The Mayor of London has said the rollout of 54 new DLR trains has been delayed until 2026 after the contractor went into administration last year. News Shopper

Miscellaneous

SSP and The Breakfast Club reveal first rail station restaurant at St. Pancras International Moodie Davitt Report

London Transport Museum has thanked visitors for their support and volunteers for their help after vandals damaged a train which had been billed to appear at a weekend event. Museums and Heritage

Freezing train fares and making unlimited travel passes available are among measures to overhaul Britain’s railways, in the Liberal Democrats’ General Election manifesto. Standard

A plot of land that will be needed when Camden Town tube station gets a second entrance is to become a Boxpark instead — at least until the tube station upgrade goes ahead. ianVisits

PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2024: Deepak Kumar, Transport for London PR Week

Yesterday TV’s Secrets of the London Underground will return in July with its fourth series, peering into the depths of the tube network. ianVisits

Victims ‘spat at’ and ‘assaulted’ in ‘homophobic’ incident on tube from Brixton Southwark News

Mineral water brand Volvic launches 3D programmatic digital out-of-home campaign at London Underground stations Retail Tech Innovation

Transport for London hits £138m operating surplus but investment in upgrades falls CityAM

And finally: Naomi Campbell stuns commuters on the Victoria Line as she joins TikTok star Sabrina Bahsoon to dance on the London Underground Daily Mail

