All but one of the UK’s train companies saw an increase in passenger numbers in the latest annual report from the rail regulator, although some of the reported increases are inflated due to poorer performance in 2023.

The company that saw a decline in passenger journeys was Heathrow Express, which the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) notes may be due to increased competition from the Elizabeth line. The current Heathrow Express management contract expires in 2028, leaving open the possibility of the Elizabeth line taking over entirely if passenger numbers continue to decline.

Passenger Numbers

Across the UK, passenger journeys increased by 16% over the year (1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024) to 1.61 billion, with a 13% increase in revenue to £10.3 billion. The revenue increase was lower than the increase in passengers due to fewer season tickets being sold and the government’s decision to cap regulated fare rises at below inflation, so there’s a net reduction in ticket prices.

Excluding the Elizabeth line, train passenger journeys across the UK are now at 83% of pre-pandemic levels.

If you include the Elizabeth line, passenger numbers would be 93% of pre-pandemic numbers.

However, although the Elizabeth line has attracted a lot of new customers because some passengers will have come from other TfL services that aren’t counted in the national railway statistics, a like-for-like comparison isn’t easily possible. Hence, it’s more realistic to say that national rail services are back somewhere between the two figures — so the upper 80s percentage of pre-pandemic levels.

According to the ORR figures, Govia Thameslink Railway was the largest operator in the UK with 279 million passenger journeys. However, that includes three separate services (Thameslink, Southern, and Great Northern) – and if they were split out, then the Elizabeth line’s 220 million passenger journeys would make it the UK’s busiest railway.

The relatively large increase in journeys for several operators in the latest year was due to reduced timetables in the previous year. This includes ScotRail, Avanti West Coast and Transpennine Express, all of which ran reduced timetables at some point between April 2022 and March 2023.

One interesting figure is that a 30% increase in trains by Transpennine Express resulted in a 38% increase in passengers. This is a reminder that a reliable and regular service will always attract passengers and that, up to a point, people are more attracted to train trips if they are reliable than by price cuts.

Season Tickets

Although mid-week passenger numbers, especially in the southeast of England, are almost as busy as before the pandemic, the increase in working from home on Mondays and Fridays has led to a big decrease in season ticket sales.

When a person only travels three days a week, there’s less incentive to buy a season ticket.

According to the ORR figures, season ticket sales slumped from 34% of all ticket sales before the pandemic to just 13% last year. The figure has actually declined every year since the pandemic, suggesting that for those who can, a three-day commute is now firmly embedded in the office structure.

The collapse in season ticket sales is a significant reason why the train companies will struggle to recover their income even if passenger numbers rise, as season tickets provided a secure regular stream of income for the train companies.

The alternative is to increase fares, but as the majority of people who still need to commute regularly tend to be at the lower end of the pay scale, either because they can’t work from home or live in shared flats without space to work from home — that pushes the burden of the costs onto those least able to pay.

Looking at the figures for non-season ticket sales, there’s been a 15% increase in off-peak ticket sales and a big jump in advance ticket sales, showing that the recovery in leisure and social travel continues.

However, sales of long-distance travel tickets declined, possibly due to people switching modes due to the uncertainty of being able to travel by train due to possible strike action if they were planning a trip in the future.

During the April 2023 to March 2024 period, passenger revenue per kilometre was 17.2 pence, slightly lower than the 17.3 pence in the previous year.

For comparison, the cost of driving a car would be circa 20 pence per kilometre.