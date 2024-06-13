All but one of the UK’s train companies saw an increase in passenger numbers in the latest annual report from the rail regulator, although some of the reported increases are inflated due to poorer performance in 2023.
The company that saw a decline in passenger journeys was Heathrow Express, which the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) notes may be due to increased competition from the Elizabeth line. The current Heathrow Express management contract expires in 2028, leaving open the possibility of the Elizabeth line taking over entirely if passenger numbers continue to decline.
Passenger Numbers
Across the UK, passenger journeys increased by 16% over the year (1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024) to 1.61 billion, with a 13% increase in revenue to £10.3 billion. The revenue increase was lower than the increase in passengers due to fewer season tickets being sold and the government’s decision to cap regulated fare rises at below inflation, so there’s a net reduction in ticket prices.
Excluding the Elizabeth line, train passenger journeys across the UK are now at 83% of pre-pandemic levels.
If you include the Elizabeth line, passenger numbers would be 93% of pre-pandemic numbers.
However, although the Elizabeth line has attracted a lot of new customers because some passengers will have come from other TfL services that aren’t counted in the national railway statistics, a like-for-like comparison isn’t easily possible. Hence, it’s more realistic to say that national rail services are back somewhere between the two figures — so the upper 80s percentage of pre-pandemic levels.
According to the ORR figures, Govia Thameslink Railway was the largest operator in the UK with 279 million passenger journeys. However, that includes three separate services (Thameslink, Southern, and Great Northern) – and if they were split out, then the Elizabeth line’s 220 million passenger journeys would make it the UK’s busiest railway.
The relatively large increase in journeys for several operators in the latest year was due to reduced timetables in the previous year. This includes ScotRail, Avanti West Coast and Transpennine Express, all of which ran reduced timetables at some point between April 2022 and March 2023.
One interesting figure is that a 30% increase in trains by Transpennine Express resulted in a 38% increase in passengers. This is a reminder that a reliable and regular service will always attract passengers and that, up to a point, people are more attracted to train trips if they are reliable than by price cuts.
Season Tickets
Although mid-week passenger numbers, especially in the southeast of England, are almost as busy as before the pandemic, the increase in working from home on Mondays and Fridays has led to a big decrease in season ticket sales.
When a person only travels three days a week, there’s less incentive to buy a season ticket.
According to the ORR figures, season ticket sales slumped from 34% of all ticket sales before the pandemic to just 13% last year. The figure has actually declined every year since the pandemic, suggesting that for those who can, a three-day commute is now firmly embedded in the office structure.
The collapse in season ticket sales is a significant reason why the train companies will struggle to recover their income even if passenger numbers rise, as season tickets provided a secure regular stream of income for the train companies.
The alternative is to increase fares, but as the majority of people who still need to commute regularly tend to be at the lower end of the pay scale, either because they can’t work from home or live in shared flats without space to work from home — that pushes the burden of the costs onto those least able to pay.
Looking at the figures for non-season ticket sales, there’s been a 15% increase in off-peak ticket sales and a big jump in advance ticket sales, showing that the recovery in leisure and social travel continues.
However, sales of long-distance travel tickets declined, possibly due to people switching modes due to the uncertainty of being able to travel by train due to possible strike action if they were planning a trip in the future.
During the April 2023 to March 2024 period, passenger revenue per kilometre was 17.2 pence, slightly lower than the 17.3 pence in the previous year.
For comparison, the cost of driving a car would be circa 20 pence per kilometre.
I used the Heathrow Express once, in over 30 years. It was awful. The tannoy announcements blared at an ear-shattering volume and the train ambiance itself felt horrible. Plus the cost to add insult to injury. Never again.
I used the Elizabeth Line to get back from T5, loved it, will use it as often as I can. I will never voluntarily go on the Express again, it had its time, long ago.
Interesting stats and great to see the railways recovering.
However, the train/car comparison is rather disingenuous. The RAC figures quoted are the running costs of a brand new car, with high finance/rental costs, and an expensive RAC membership. The cost of running a small second-hand car, owned outright, with no RAC membership, as is the case with most car users, is significantly less.
Additionally, the costs assume there is just one person in the car. For every additional person in the car, the cost per person per km almost halves (save for a small increase in petrol usage due to a little more weight).
So yes, if it’s one person driving a brand new 24 plate Land Rover on 5% APR finance agreement, then driving is just about more expensive than rail; but in 99% of cases, driving is far cheaper.
I don’t think I’ve ever found a rail journey anywhere in the UK, even with an advance fare, which has ever been cheaper than what it costs me to drive and park my car for multiple days, even when it’s just me in the car. If I’m taking a family member or friend with me, then the cost can be as little as a mere 10-20% compared to the train. Which is why I don’t take the train ever since I lost my railcard entitlement at the age of 31.
“I don’t think I’ve ever found a rail journey anywhere in the UK, even with an advance fare”
Arguably what is wrong with rail fares at the moment summed up nicely. I’d add even when using a railcard on top.
Perhaps the only exception comes when you include the cost of parking at wherever you’re driving to, which depending on the length of your stay can soon add up.
Rail travel is not just about cost,though. Journey time, convenience and parking availability at the destination are important considerations.
Cars owned outright don’t appear in a magic puff of smoke, they are financed in some way or other, either by a loan or saving up. These costs are absolutely part of the cost of running a car, ask any accountant.
I have found a specific long distance destination where the fares (plus add on buses for like for like) is consistently cheaper than petrol costs alone (in a modest small car).
Greater Anglia long distance London region to Ipswich and beyond, specially Norwich/Sheringham (and then £2 bus to final destination, £1.85 bus in London to make it comparable door to door).
Advance purchase, offpeak times (e.g. 1900 weekday/weekend to East Anglia, post 1700 weekday/weekend London bound), concessionary card (GA Club50 or applicable National card). No split ticket needed although care needed when booking if there is engineering work on GEML to avoid a more expensive ticket being proposed (via COL does the trick, although you then have to put up with replacement bus, which, to be honest, has generally been efficient when GEML has engineering blockage)
Consistently slightly cheaper than Petrol, and not too much longer in time door to door.
Peak commuting imposes the most costs on the rail network, with season tickets generating the least income per trip. Currently, many trains here on Southern have been reduced from 12car to 8-car. So big long term savings. Also, in many cases, even buying off-peak tickets you’re paying more per trip than a season ticket holder. Presumably, most of these part-time commuters are actually buying peak tickets…
I suggested years ago that the Heathrow Express would be a victim of ‘Crossrail’s’ success, and was widely mocked.
I love to say I told you so!
Ian I thought the HEX was a ‘concession to build and operate’ rather than a ‘management contract’?
TBH I see HAL (the owners of LHR) giving up the HEX service in 2028 but retaining orvership of the tunnels and platforms that they built and making their money from charging TFL access fees.
Plus there is the sheer impracticality of allowing TFL to own the track and platforms when they are inextricably linked to the airport infrastructure and it’s asset base.
The alternative is NOT to increase fares…it is to accept that if we want a modal shift we need to subsidise – invest more – in public transport.
I hope Heathrow Express goes under. A cynical money grabber and it doesn’t even go from the centre of London.
Just so.
And the model used in Germany (€49 Euro monthly regional rail and bus pass “Deutschland Ticket”, valid on any non-express train in Germany and any local bus/tram/metro train) is interesting example of how that might be achieved; with suitable pricing considerations for concessions e.g. older people, disabled, and under 18/21/full time formal education/apprenticeships
The Piccadilly line Terminal Five station and tunnels are TFL owned, why can’t Lizzie line be too??
No it’s not.
The T5 station is an integrated rail / tube station owned by the Airport.
Lizzie uses airport owned (and paid for) infrastructure. There aren’t separate Lizzie and HEX tunnels.
The “pre-pandemic levels” narrative doesn’t recognise the fact that the numbers of passenger journeys increased substantially in the years before the pandemic. I suspect a year as late as 2012 was also something in the region of “80% of pre-pandemic levels” by this metric!
So when they say “pre-pandemic” levels, they mean “2019 levels” rather than much earlier than that. This nuance is important.
Re: Heathrow Express
I agree it seems highly likely that HeX will be discontinued in 2028.
Ideally, it would be replaced by Elizabeth Line services running fast between Paddington (ultimately OOC) and T2&3. However, because the fast lines have no grade separated access to the Crossrail tunnels this will be impractical, and the additional post-HeX services would have to stop at at least 3-4 stations to fit between the other Liz services. Hard to see how this could be fixed with infrastructure cost effectively, if it’s even practical at all.
The other wild card here is the Western access project. Unlikely that could be delivered by 2028 now, but even if it’s a bit further in the future, it’s quite possible HAL and GWR – and possibly DfT – might be keen to incorporate “Heathrow Fasts” into a through service via the airport to Slough and beyond, so will be resistant to handing the capacity to TfL in the interim.