TfL-style contactless payments for train tickets are expanding and will be added to several Chiltern Railways stations at the end of this month.
The expansion of the pay-as-you-go contactless payments on Chiltern services is part of “Project Oval”, a government scheme to expand TfL’s service across much of the southeast of England. The £20 million rollout is being funded by the Department for Transport (DfT) and carried out by TfL with the provision of in-station validation equipment carried out by Cubic Transportation Systems, which already provides the same kit to TfL.
The first phase, of around 51 stations, was due to go live in December 2023 but was delayed and then held up again as the ticketing updates had to wait for the internal June fares revision.
The rollout is now being phased in batches.
From Sunday 30th June, customers be able to pay as you go with a contactless card or device at the following six additional Chiltern Railways stations:
- Beaconsfield
- Denham
- Denham Golf Club
- Gerrards Cross
- High Wycombe
- Seer Green & Jordans
Around three-quarters of trips on TfL services now use contactless payments, showing that the option to pay without queuing to buy a ticket and the daily/weekly caps to ensure people don’t get unexpected bills are popular.
There are two pricing phases for the contactless payment options being rolled out.
Initially, contactless payments will be launched with full-fare, adult PAYG travel using contactless payment cards and mobile devices across the South East, fully integrated with TfL’s existing scheme. Later, this will be upgraded to enable discounted PAYG travel for National Rail concessionary customers.
The expansion will not include Oyster cards, just the newer bank card-based contactless payments, as Oyster is an older technology that wasn’t designed for and can’t handle the expanded area. That mirrors how the Elizabeth line was extended to Reading, with Oyster only working as far as the edge of Zone 6, after which only bank card contactless will work.
Although contactless payments are expanding outside TfL’s realm, Chiltern customers can still buy paper tickets for their journey. Child fares, railcard discounts, and season tickets may provide better value at the moment.
The other stations planned for the first phase of the Project Oval expansion by the end of this year are:
Thameslink
- Bat & Ball
- Dunton Green
- Eynsford
- Otford
- Sevenoaks
- Shoreham (Kent)
LNWR
- Apsley
- Berkhamsted
- Bletchley
- Bricket Wood
- Cheddington
- Garston
- Hemel Hempstead
- How Wood
- Kings Langley
- Leighton Buzzard
- Park Street
- St Albans Abbey
- Tring
- Watford North
c2c
- Basildon
- Benfleet
- Chalkwell
- East Tilbury
- Laindon
- Leigh-on-Sea
- Pitsea
- Shoeburyness
- Southend Central
- Southend East
- Stanford-le-Hope
- Thorpe Bay
- Tilbury Town
- West Horndon
- Westcliff
A quirk is how Tilbury Riverside station will be handled, as that’s a parliamentary service which allows you to use a bus to travel to it for free if you have a paper ticket to “Tilbury Town or Riverside”.
South Western
- Ashford (Surrey)
- Datchet
- Egham
- Kempton Park
- Shepperton
- Staines
- Sunbury
- Sunnymeads
- Upper Halliford
- Virginia Water
- Windsor & Eton Riverside
- Wraysbury
With contactless already available at Windsor and Eton Central, Windsor will become a fully contactless town for train fares.
Is it just me or is paying via contactless slower than paying by Oyster on these devices?
Somewhere around 0.2 seconds slower, which is negligable.