South London’s Blackheath Station will get a heritage makeover soon to restore and repair some of the Grade II listing station’s canopies. Both platforms are partially covered by weather canopies, and Network Rail says that the canopies’ current condition is poor, necessitating repair and, in some places, replacement work.

The state of the canopies can be seen by looking at the “daggerboards” that run around the edges. In many places, they are practically falling apart, if not already removed to prevent them from falling onto the railway.

Some of the roof glazing panels, which are made from Georgian wired glass, will be replaced with modern Plasiax. This material is often used as a replacement as it is lighter while still looking pretty much the same. The rotted windows on the footbridge will also be repaired, and the external timber cladding will need to be replaced.

Most of these changes will likely look like ongoing repairs, but a more noticeable visual change will occur when the station’s existing Southeastern blue-grey colour scheme is replaced with the same green and cream/white palette used on other Kent route stations.

That will also apply to the blue timbers on the footbridge, which will be replaced with green timbers. Both the Blackheath Society and Rail Heritage Trust are providing grants to support this project.

One of the interesting nuggets that is in the planning application is that they are going to apply the new coats of paint over the older paint rather than removing it back down to the metal and repainting. That’s because they found lead in the old paint, and it’s easier to seal the lead paint in underneath a new coat of paint than to try and remove it when passengers are around.

The repair works are unrelated to the closure of the nearby railway tunnel, which runs between Blackheath and Charlton.