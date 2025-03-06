Tickets Alert: London’s “Tweed Run” cycling event returns in April
Fancy a charming jaunt around the sights of London in a decorous style becoming of the Edwardian upper middle classes?
Then the annual Tweed Run is for you — around 400 people on safety bikes and some more dubious contraptions come together for a jolly fine day out perambulating around the city.
A spot of English tea, a picnic, and a chance to show people how cycling is supposed to be done — in style, with politeness, and with a notable lack of flashing lights (a davy lamp may be permitted).
The Tweed Run will return on Saturday 26th April 2025 and tickets are on sale now from here.
