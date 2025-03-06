City of London grants Worshipful status to the PR guild as its 113th Livery Company
One of the City of London’s oldest traditions received a modern update this week when a new Livery Company was created — the 113th such company in the past 900 years.
Within the City of London, the Livery Companies emerged from the old medieval trading guilds, which protected their trades and acted as an early welfare state for their members. The term Guild derives from the Saxon word for payment, since membership of these fraternities was (and still is) paid for.
If granted a royal charter to control their trade, the guilds could style themselves as Worshipful Companies. Although their legal monopolies and regulatory powers have largely been abolished, many of the old Livery Companies still exist.
Today they’re mainly meeting places for like-minded folk and support charties, and some have grand Livery Halls to meet in.
Although ancient in origins, Livery Companies can still be created, and earlier this week, the Court of Aldermen approved full Worshipful status to the Company of Communicators, making them the City’s 113th Livery Company.
The Company of Communicators was established as the Guild of Public Relations Practitioners in 2000 to represent the PR profession and for charitable purposes, and has been working to become a full Livery company since then.
Master Communicator, Jason Groves, warmly welcomed the announcement, saying: “This is a very exciting day in this our 25th anniversary year. It is a moment in our Company’s history but also our industry’s history, as we take our place amongst all the other professions that have contributed to the UK’s economy and the reputation of the City of London over the centuries. It is a recognition of the value that people who work in Communicators bring to the country.”
Apart from adding Worshipful to the company name, their Liverymen are now allowed to vote in the election of the Lord Mayor and for the Sheriffs, which are held at Guildhall as a ceremonial occasion.
They also get to march in November’s annual Lord Mayor’s Show.
PR people who want to join, can read about it here.
The City has added quite a few new Livery Companies this century. It got stuck at 100 in 1992, but 13 new companies were added this century to reflect changes in the work carried out within the City of London.
List of companies in order of precedence
- Worshipful Company of Mercers (general merchants)
- Worshipful Company of Grocers (spice merchants)
- Worshipful Company of Drapers (wool and cloth merchants)
- Worshipful Company of Fishmongers
- Worshipful Company of Goldsmiths (bullion dealers)
- Worshipful Company of Skinners (fur traders)
- Worshipful Company of Merchant Taylors (tailors)
- Worshipful Company of Haberdashers (silk merchants and clothiers in sewn and fine materials)
- Worshipful Company of Salters (salt and chemical traders)
- Worshipful Company of Ironmongers
- Worshipful Company of Vintners (wine merchants)
- Worshipful Company of Clothworkers
- Worshipful Company of Dyers
- Worshipful Company of Brewers
- Worshipful Company of Leathersellers
- Worshipful Company of Pewterers (pewter and metal manufacturers)
- Worshipful Company of Barbers (surgeons and dentists)
- Worshipful Company of Cutlers (knife, sword and utensil makers)
- Worshipful Company of Bakers
- Worshipful Company of Wax Chandlers (wax candle-makers)
- Worshipful Company of Tallow Chandlers (tallow candle-makers)
- Worshipful Company of Armourers and Brasiers (armour makers and brass workers)
- Worshipful Company of Girdlers (belt and girdle makers)
- Worshipful Company of Butchers
- Worshipful Company of Saddlers
- Worshipful Company of Carpenters
- Worshipful Company of Cordwainers (fine leather workers and shoemakers)
- Worshipful Company of Painter-Stainers (artists; historically, painters of metal, wood and cloth)
- Worshipful Company of Curriers (leather dressers and tanners)
- Worshipful Company of Masons (stonemasons)
- Worshipful Company of Plumbers
- Worshipful Company of Innholders (innkeepers)
- Worshipful Company of Founders (metal casters and melters)
- Worshipful Company of Poulters (poultry dealers)
- Worshipful Company of Cooks
- Worshipful Company of Coopers (barrel and cask makers)
- Worshipful Company of Tylers and Bricklayers (builders)
- Worshipful Company of Bowyers (long-bow makers)
- Worshipful Company of Fletchers (arrow makers)
- Worshipful Company of Blacksmiths
- Worshipful Company of Joiners and Ceilers (wood craftsmen)
- Worshipful Company of Weavers
- Worshipful Company of Woolmen
- Worshipful Company of Scriveners (court scribes and notaries public)
- Worshipful Company of Fruiterers
- Worshipful Company of Plaisterers (plasterers)
- Worshipful Company of Stationers and Newspaper Makers (journalists and publishers)
- Worshipful Company of Broderers (embroiderers)
- Worshipful Company of Upholders (upholsterers)
- Worshipful Company of Musicians
- Worshipful Company of Turners (lathe operators)
- Worshipful Company of Basketmakers
- Worshipful Company of Glaziers and Painters of Glass
- Worshipful Company of Horners (horn workers and plasticians)
- Worshipful Company of Farriers (horseshoe makers and equine veterinarians)
- Worshipful Company of Paviors (road and highway pavers)
- Worshipful Company of Loriners (equestrian bit, bridle and spur suppliers)
- Worshipful Society of Apothecaries (physicians and pharmacists)
- Worshipful Company of Shipwrights (shipowners and maritime professionals)
- Worshipful Company of Spectacle Makers
- Worshipful Company of Clockmakers
- Worshipful Company of Glovers
- Worshipful Company of Feltmakers (hat makers)
- Worshipful Company of Framework Knitters
- Worshipful Company of Needlemakers
- Worshipful Company of Gardeners
- Worshipful Company of Tin Plate Workers alias Wire Workers
- Worshipful Company of Wheelwrights
- Worshipful Company of Distillers
- Worshipful Company of Pattenmakers (wooden-shoe makers)
- Worshipful Company of Glass Sellers
- Worshipful Company of Coachmakers and Coach Harness Makers
- Worshipful Company of Gunmakers
- Worshipful Company of Gold and Silver Wyre Drawers (threadmakers for military and society clothing)
- Worshipful Company of Makers of Playing Cards
- Worshipful Company of Fan Makers
- Worshipful Company of Carmen (vehicle drivers)
- Honourable Company of Master Mariners
- City of London Solicitors’ Company (lawyers)
- Worshipful Company of Farmers
- Honourable Company of Air Pilots
- Worshipful Company of Tobacco Pipe Makers and Tobacco Blenders
- Worshipful Company of Furniture Makers
- Worshipful Company of Scientific Instrument Makers
- Worshipful Company of Chartered Surveyors
- Worshipful Company of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales
- Worshipful Company of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators
- Worshipful Company of Builders’ Merchants
- Worshipful Company of Launderers
- Worshipful Company of Marketors
- Worshipful Company of Actuaries
- Worshipful Company of Insurers
- Worshipful Company of Arbitrators
- Worshipful Company of Engineers
- Worshipful Company of Fuellers (energy traders)
- Worshipful Company of Lightmongers (electric lighting suppliers and installers)
- Worshipful Company of Environmental Cleaners
- Worshipful Company of Chartered Architects
- Worshipful Company of Constructors
- Worshipful Company of Information Technologists
- Worshipful Company of World Traders
- Worshipful Company of Water Conservators
- Worshipful Company of Firefighters
- Worshipful Company of Hackney Carriage Drivers (licensed taxicab drivers)
- Worshipful Company of Management Consultants
- Worshipful Company of International Bankers
- Worshipful Company of Tax Advisers
- Worshipful Company of Security Professionals
- Worshipful Company of Educators
- Worshipful Company of Arts Scholars
- Worshipful Company of Nurses
- Worshipful Company of Entrepreneurs
- Worshipful Company of Communicators
