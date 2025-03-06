City of London grants Worshipful status to the PR guild as its 113th Livery Company

Published on 6th March 2025

One of the City of London’s oldest traditions received a modern update this week when a new Livery Company was created — the 113th such company in the past 900 years.

Court of Alderman (c) ianVisits

Within the City of London, the Livery Companies emerged from the old medieval trading guilds, which protected their trades and acted as an early welfare state for their members. The term Guild derives from the Saxon word for payment, since membership of these fraternities was (and still is) paid for.

If granted a royal charter to control their trade, the guilds could style themselves as Worshipful Companies. Although their legal monopolies and regulatory powers have largely been abolished, many of the old Livery Companies still exist.

Today they’re mainly meeting places for like-minded folk and support charties, and some have grand Livery Halls to meet in.

Although ancient in origins, Livery Companies can still be created, and earlier this week, the Court of Aldermen approved full Worshipful status to the Company of Communicators, making them the City’s 113th Livery Company.

The Company of Communicators was established as the Guild of Public Relations Practitioners in 2000 to represent the PR profession and for charitable purposes, and has been working to become a full Livery company since then.

Master Communicator, Jason Groves, warmly welcomed the announcement, saying: “This is a very exciting day in this our 25th anniversary year. It is a moment in our Company’s history but also our industry’s history, as we take our place amongst all the other professions that have contributed to the UK’s economy and the reputation of the City of London over the centuries. It is a recognition of the value that people who work in Communicators bring to the country.”

Apart from adding Worshipful to the company name, their Liverymen are now allowed to vote in the election of the Lord Mayor and for the Sheriffs, which are held at Guildhall as a ceremonial occasion.

They also get to march in November’s annual Lord Mayor’s Show.

PR people who want to join, can read about it here.

The City has added quite a few new Livery Companies this century. It got stuck at 100 in 1992, but 13 new companies were added this century to reflect changes in the work carried out within the City of London.

List of companies in order of precedence

  1. Worshipful Company of Mercers (general merchants)
  2. Worshipful Company of Grocers (spice merchants)
  3. Worshipful Company of Drapers (wool and cloth merchants)
  4. Worshipful Company of Fishmongers
  5. Worshipful Company of Goldsmiths (bullion dealers)
  6. Worshipful Company of Skinners (fur traders)
  7. Worshipful Company of Merchant Taylors (tailors)
  8. Worshipful Company of Haberdashers (silk merchants and clothiers in sewn and fine materials)
  9. Worshipful Company of Salters (salt and chemical traders)
  10. Worshipful Company of Ironmongers
  11. Worshipful Company of Vintners (wine merchants)
  12. Worshipful Company of Clothworkers
  13. Worshipful Company of Dyers
  14. Worshipful Company of Brewers
  15. Worshipful Company of Leathersellers
  16. Worshipful Company of Pewterers (pewter and metal manufacturers)
  17. Worshipful Company of Barbers (surgeons and dentists)
  18. Worshipful Company of Cutlers (knife, sword and utensil makers)
  19. Worshipful Company of Bakers
  20. Worshipful Company of Wax Chandlers (wax candle-makers)
  21. Worshipful Company of Tallow Chandlers (tallow candle-makers)
  22. Worshipful Company of Armourers and Brasiers (armour makers and brass workers)
  23. Worshipful Company of Girdlers (belt and girdle makers)
  24. Worshipful Company of Butchers
  25. Worshipful Company of Saddlers
  26. Worshipful Company of Carpenters
  27. Worshipful Company of Cordwainers (fine leather workers and shoemakers)
  28. Worshipful Company of Painter-Stainers (artists; historically, painters of metal, wood and cloth)
  29. Worshipful Company of Curriers (leather dressers and tanners)
  30. Worshipful Company of Masons (stonemasons)
  31. Worshipful Company of Plumbers
  32. Worshipful Company of Innholders (innkeepers)
  33. Worshipful Company of Founders (metal casters and melters)
  34. Worshipful Company of Poulters (poultry dealers)
  35. Worshipful Company of Cooks
  36. Worshipful Company of Coopers (barrel and cask makers)
  37. Worshipful Company of Tylers and Bricklayers (builders)
  38. Worshipful Company of Bowyers (long-bow makers)
  39. Worshipful Company of Fletchers (arrow makers)
  40. Worshipful Company of Blacksmiths
  41. Worshipful Company of Joiners and Ceilers (wood craftsmen)
  42. Worshipful Company of Weavers
  43. Worshipful Company of Woolmen
  44. Worshipful Company of Scriveners (court scribes and notaries public)
  45. Worshipful Company of Fruiterers
  46. Worshipful Company of Plaisterers (plasterers)
  47. Worshipful Company of Stationers and Newspaper Makers (journalists and publishers)
  48. Worshipful Company of Broderers (embroiderers)
  49. Worshipful Company of Upholders (upholsterers)
  50. Worshipful Company of Musicians
  51. Worshipful Company of Turners (lathe operators)
  52. Worshipful Company of Basketmakers
  53. Worshipful Company of Glaziers and Painters of Glass
  54. Worshipful Company of Horners (horn workers and plasticians)
  55. Worshipful Company of Farriers (horseshoe makers and equine veterinarians)
  56. Worshipful Company of Paviors (road and highway pavers)
  57. Worshipful Company of Loriners (equestrian bit, bridle and spur suppliers)
  58. Worshipful Society of Apothecaries (physicians and pharmacists)
  59. Worshipful Company of Shipwrights (shipowners and maritime professionals)
  60. Worshipful Company of Spectacle Makers
  61. Worshipful Company of Clockmakers
  62. Worshipful Company of Glovers
  63. Worshipful Company of Feltmakers (hat makers)
  64. Worshipful Company of Framework Knitters
  65. Worshipful Company of Needlemakers
  66. Worshipful Company of Gardeners
  67. Worshipful Company of Tin Plate Workers alias Wire Workers
  68. Worshipful Company of Wheelwrights
  69. Worshipful Company of Distillers
  70. Worshipful Company of Pattenmakers (wooden-shoe makers)
  71. Worshipful Company of Glass Sellers
  72. Worshipful Company of Coachmakers and Coach Harness Makers
  73. Worshipful Company of Gunmakers
  74. Worshipful Company of Gold and Silver Wyre Drawers (threadmakers for military and society clothing)
  75. Worshipful Company of Makers of Playing Cards
  76. Worshipful Company of Fan Makers
  77. Worshipful Company of Carmen (vehicle drivers)
  78. Honourable Company of Master Mariners
  79. City of London Solicitors’ Company (lawyers)
  80. Worshipful Company of Farmers
  81. Honourable Company of Air Pilots
  82. Worshipful Company of Tobacco Pipe Makers and Tobacco Blenders
  83. Worshipful Company of Furniture Makers
  84. Worshipful Company of Scientific Instrument Makers
  85. Worshipful Company of Chartered Surveyors
  86. Worshipful Company of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales
  87. Worshipful Company of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators
  88. Worshipful Company of Builders’ Merchants
  89. Worshipful Company of Launderers
  90. Worshipful Company of Marketors
  91. Worshipful Company of Actuaries
  92. Worshipful Company of Insurers
  93. Worshipful Company of Arbitrators
  94. Worshipful Company of Engineers
  95. Worshipful Company of Fuellers (energy traders)
  96. Worshipful Company of Lightmongers (electric lighting suppliers and installers)
  97. Worshipful Company of Environmental Cleaners
  98. Worshipful Company of Chartered Architects
  99. Worshipful Company of Constructors
  100. Worshipful Company of Information Technologists
  101. Worshipful Company of World Traders
  102. Worshipful Company of Water Conservators
  103. Worshipful Company of Firefighters
  104. Worshipful Company of Hackney Carriage Drivers (licensed taxicab drivers)
  105. Worshipful Company of Management Consultants
  106. Worshipful Company of International Bankers
  107. Worshipful Company of Tax Advisers
  108. Worshipful Company of Security Professionals
  109. Worshipful Company of Educators
  110. Worshipful Company of Arts Scholars
  111. Worshipful Company of Nurses
  112. Worshipful Company of Entrepreneurs
  113. Worshipful Company of Communicators
