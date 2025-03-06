City of London grants Worshipful status to the PR guild as its 113th Livery Company

One of the City of London’s oldest traditions received a modern update this week when a new Livery Company was created — the 113th such company in the past 900 years.

Within the City of London, the Livery Companies emerged from the old medieval trading guilds, which protected their trades and acted as an early welfare state for their members. The term Guild derives from the Saxon word for payment, since membership of these fraternities was (and still is) paid for.

If granted a royal charter to control their trade, the guilds could style themselves as Worshipful Companies. Although their legal monopolies and regulatory powers have largely been abolished, many of the old Livery Companies still exist.

Today they’re mainly meeting places for like-minded folk and support charties, and some have grand Livery Halls to meet in.

Although ancient in origins, Livery Companies can still be created, and earlier this week, the Court of Aldermen approved full Worshipful status to the Company of Communicators, making them the City’s 113th Livery Company.

The Company of Communicators was established as the Guild of Public Relations Practitioners in 2000 to represent the PR profession and for charitable purposes, and has been working to become a full Livery company since then.

Master Communicator, Jason Groves, warmly welcomed the announcement, saying: “This is a very exciting day in this our 25th anniversary year. It is a moment in our Company’s history but also our industry’s history, as we take our place amongst all the other professions that have contributed to the UK’s economy and the reputation of the City of London over the centuries. It is a recognition of the value that people who work in Communicators bring to the country.”

Apart from adding Worshipful to the company name, their Liverymen are now allowed to vote in the election of the Lord Mayor and for the Sheriffs, which are held at Guildhall as a ceremonial occasion.

They also get to march in November’s annual Lord Mayor’s Show.

PR people who want to join, can read about it here.

The City has added quite a few new Livery Companies this century. It got stuck at 100 in 1992, but 13 new companies were added this century to reflect changes in the work carried out within the City of London.

List of companies in order of precedence