Yesterday TV’s Secrets of the London Underground will return in July with its fourth series, peering into the depths of the tube network. Over ten weeks, rail historian Tim Dunn will reunite with Siddy Holloway from the London Transport Museum to unearth more secrets about the Tube’s rich history.

As part of her work developing the museum’s Hidden London programme of tours, which takes the public into secret parts of the London Underground, Siddy has the keys to many locked away places that reveal fascinating details of British social and rail history. Chris Nix, Assistant Director at London Transport Museum, will also be acting as Historical Consultant to share the fascinating stories that were unveiled from the museum’s archives.

The first episode of Series Four will be broadcast on Tuesday 2nd July 2024 at 8pm on Yesterday – Freeview 27, Sky 155, Virgin 129, YouView 27, Freesat 159

Episode 1: Tim and Siddy explore Earl’s Court station – a busy interchange on the Piccadilly and District line. It’s a station that has always embraced innovation. It was the very first station to install a passenger escalator and the first to install automatic lifts. Tim discovers how even today, the station is embracing the modern, with a re-design of the walkways created to fit in with its famous glass roof.

Siddy will visit Alperton, a classic example of the famous London Underground architect, Charles Holden, and the design was regarded as futuristic when it was built in the 1930s. And behind a locked door, Siddy reveals a hidden treasure – a legendary escalator originally built for and relocated from the Festival of Britain.

At the London Transport Museum depot, a dedicated volunteer shows Tim the restored inner workings of a 1930s platform indicator, which used a telegraph system to show passengers the destination of their next train.

Episode 2: Tim and Siddy explore Paddington station to discover the tunnels hiding clues to its recent past. Plus Siddy uncovers Cold War defences at Tottenham Court Road.

Episode 3: Tim and Siddy explore the forgotten tunnels underneath one of Britain’s busiest stations – Waterloo. Plus Siddy hears about the famous enamel artwork at Marble Arch.

Episode 4: Tim and Siddy get exclusive access to the disused station at South Kentish Town. Plus Siddy goes behind the scenes at the London Underground’s control centre.

Details of episodes 5 to 10 will be released later.

The previous series are currently available to stream for free on UKTV Play.

Secrets of the London Underground has quickly gained a loyal audience on Yesterday, reaching over 10.1 million individuals across all series to date, and is among the top performing Yesterday titles on UKTV Play.