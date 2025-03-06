London’s Pocket Parks: Temperance Hospital Garden, NW1

This is a new pocket park around the back of Euston station that ideally shouldn’t exist, and hopefully won’t last too long either.

Unsurprisingly for the name, it sits on the site of the former National Temperance Hospital, but that building was demolished in 2016-7 to make space for the new HS2 station. However, with HS2’s station at Euston on hold, some of the building site spaces are being reopened as community gardens.

The National Temperance Hospital was a private hospital opened in 1873 by the anti-alcohol lobby, and absorbed into the NHS when it was formed in 1948. The hospital closed in 1990, was nearly reopened in 2006, and was used by a local organisation from 2015 until its demolition in 2017.

The park sits more by accident than design in the courtyard space between the hospital’s two main buildings whcih also held the St James’s Church, and you walk into the garden through a space which would have been a covered archway.

Today though, where once a stone and brick wall stood, there’s a temporary metal fence surrounding the new park. The space has timber seating made from hard wood, a turfed lawn and features plants including wildflowers, perennials and birch trees.

The pocket park is designed to be drought-friendly, so plenty of plants used to warmer climates are here, with lots of signs explaining why they were chosen.

It first opened in July 2023, but then closed late last year so that it could be enlarged.

The expansion added more space around the side, which accepting it was a cold clear winter’s day still managed to feel like summer in appearance, probably tjanks to the use of the arid plants and lots of gravel walkways.

It also gained a sculpture, which from a distance I was hoping would be a viewing platform looking over the area, but sadly not. It’s just something to look at, or in the mirrors, be reflected in. Although it also turned out that’s its a youth performance space created by a local group.

There are a number of explanatory signs, including one with a tiny typo that someone has felt the need to correct with a pen.

Overall, it’s a utilitarian space, but at least it exists, and a bit of thought has been put into the planting to ensure it lasts HS2’s Euston interregnum.

When construction gets restarted, the trees and planting will be reused in other open spaces in the local area. Materials such as fences, concrete blocks and seating will also be re-used.

In the meantime, enjoy.