Nearly twenty years after direct trains were cancelled, Network Rail is considering resuming a direct link from Tonbridge to Gatwick Airport.

A research paper by Network Rail looks at options to increase train passenger use along an existing railway link and see if that would reduce road traffic between Kent and the airport.

At the moment there is a shuttle service along the railway that links Tonbridge and Redhill, then people need to swap onto a connecting service to Gatwick Airport. The various options being looked at would see an improvement in the shuttle services, but at Redhill, the trains arrive facing north, so would then reverse so that passenger can continue their trip south down to Gatwick Airport without needing to change trains.

The proposed route’s advantage is that Tonbridge station also acts as a hub for three other lines, feeding traffic from across the wider Kent area.

It’s the removal of swapping trains that is likely to be the main advantage of the revised service, as the report notes that “passengers will choose a ‘one seat ride’ over an equivalent or even slightly faster journey involving one or more transfers, especially for passengers travelling to or from airports who may have baggage making transfers even less convenient”

So even though there’s a reversal of the train at Redhill, the fact that it’s perceived as a direct service without changing trains should make it more appealing to passengers.

To remove the train reversal at Redhill, a new rail link would need to be constructed, and Transport for the South East has proposed that. However, the Network Rail report warns that it would be prohibitively expensive and outside the scope of their report.

Of course, if improving the rail link leads to an increase in passengers, then over time, the passenger numbers could grow to the point that the new rail link becomes economically viable. But that is likely a couple of decades away, if at all.

The other concern, as the report warns, is that the Brighton Main Line is already very busy, so adding more services, even if just a couple of trains per hour, will need very careful planning to fit into the timetable. There are also a number of pinch points along the route that would need careful analysis before any upgrade could be offered to passengers.

The report also weighs the financial impacts, and it notes that initially, some of the better plans are not financially viable, but they could trigger an increase in passenger use that then justifies future upgrades to the service provided.

It’s expected that a Tonbridge to Gatwick via Redhill service could reduce the average journey time from 90 minutes to under 70 minutes. That time saving is usually enough to trigger some migration from car travel to trains.

The report is currently more of a review of the various options that could improve rail links between Gatwick and Kent, and there aren’t any immediate plans to put them into practice.

However, it does lay out viable options, which gives the numerous local lobby groups more tangible facts to support their arguments to improve the rail service.

The Kent ↔ Gatwick Rail Connectivity report is here.