Tickets Alert: Railway 200 tours of three London stations

Published on 5th March 2025 by ianVisits in London Ticket Alert

Three of London’s mainline terminus stations will be offering guided tours this year as part of the railway’s 200th anniversary celebrations.

The tours will last around two hours and involve walking around each station and the surrounding areas. They will be led by Network Rail and the historian and author Rachel Kolksy.

The tours will cost £25 per person – details below.

London Bridge station

  • Thursday 15th May
  • Saturday 21st June
  • Sunday 20th July
  • Tuesday 20th Sept
  • Saturday 18th Oct
  • Saturday 22nd Nov

You can book tickets here.

Victoria station

  • Thursday 8th May
  • Wednesday 11th June
  • Friday 4th July
  • Monday 29th Sept
  • Friday 17th Oct
  • Wednesday 19th Nov

You can book tickets here.

Waterloo station

  • Saturday 3rd May
  • Friday 6th June
  • Wednesday 2nd July
  • Friday 26th Sept
  • Saturday 4th Oct
  • Sunday 16th Nov

You can book tickets here.

Tagged with london bridge station, Network Rail, Victoria station, waterloo station

SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

1 Comment on “Tickets Alert: Railway 200 tours of three London stations

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*