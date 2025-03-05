Tickets Alert: Railway 200 tours of three London stations

Three of London’s mainline terminus stations will be offering guided tours this year as part of the railway’s 200th anniversary celebrations.

The tours will last around two hours and involve walking around each station and the surrounding areas. They will be led by Network Rail and the historian and author Rachel Kolksy.

The tours will cost £25 per person – details below.

London Bridge station

Thursday 15th May

Saturday 21st June

Sunday 20th July

Tuesday 20th Sept

Saturday 18th Oct

Saturday 22nd Nov

You can book tickets here.

Victoria station

Thursday 8th May

Wednesday 11th June

Friday 4th July

Monday 29th Sept

Friday 17th Oct

Wednesday 19th Nov

You can book tickets here.

Waterloo station

Saturday 3rd May

Friday 6th June

Wednesday 2nd July

Friday 26th Sept

Saturday 4th Oct

Sunday 16th Nov

You can book tickets here.