Tickets Alert: Railway 200 tours of three London stations
Three of London’s mainline terminus stations will be offering guided tours this year as part of the railway’s 200th anniversary celebrations.
The tours will last around two hours and involve walking around each station and the surrounding areas. They will be led by Network Rail and the historian and author Rachel Kolksy.
The tours will cost £25 per person – details below.
London Bridge station
- Thursday 15th May
- Saturday 21st June
- Sunday 20th July
- Tuesday 20th Sept
- Saturday 18th Oct
- Saturday 22nd Nov
You can book tickets here.
Victoria station
- Thursday 8th May
- Wednesday 11th June
- Friday 4th July
- Monday 29th Sept
- Friday 17th Oct
- Wednesday 19th Nov
You can book tickets here.
Waterloo station
- Saturday 3rd May
- Friday 6th June
- Wednesday 2nd July
- Friday 26th Sept
- Saturday 4th Oct
- Sunday 16th Nov
You can book tickets here.
For London Bridge:
It should be Tuesday 30th Sept., not 20th!