A plot of land that will be needed when Camden Town tube station gets a second entrance is to become a Boxpark instead — at least until the tube station upgrade goes ahead.

The site, to the north of Camden Town station, was occupied by Buck Street Market until it was taken over by shipping containers from Lab Tech, the firm behind the wider redevelopment of Camden’s markets.

In October 2023, TfL bought the site to secure it for the tube station upgrade project.

Although the tube station entrance will likely be on the opposite side of the road, on the site of a school that closed in September 2016, having another plot of land on the corner will make construction of the new station entrance noticeably easier.

With the tube station upgrade on hold due to the pandemic impact on its finances, TfL’s property arm, Places for London, has leased the site to the shipping container based retailer, Boxpark. Fortunately for them, it’s already filled with shipping containers, although Boxpark says they will still need to undergo a significant refurbishment to revitalise the space, subject to planning permission from Camden Council.

The renamed Buck Street Market currently hosts 23 retail and 23 food units, operating seven days a week. An initial investment will refresh the site, and following engagement with existing businesses and the local community, significant further investment will be planned in collaboration with Places for London in the coming year.

At some point in the far future, TfL will have the funding to pay for Camden Town tube station’s upgrade.

The plans for the tube station will see a second entrance built on Buck Street on the site of the former school, along with a set of much larger passenger tunnels linking the Northern line platforms. Once that is built, the long-term ambition to split the Northern line into two separate lines can be reconsidered to see if it’s still necessary.

During the tube station’s construction work, the Boxpark site would probably be used as a building site and then redeveloped after the tube station upgrade is completed. Commercially, the Buck Street Market site will also likely be considerably more valuable after the second tube station entrance opens, thanks to the big uplift in people walking past it.