This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Call for government to fully fund Piccadilly Line’s signalling upgrade Enfield Dispatch

The elderly Bakerloo line trains will eventually need to be replaced, and TfL has started looking for suppliers to prepare the Bakerloo line for the new trains. ianVisits

A man who has lived in Ladywell for 40 years is concerned that the Bakerloo line extension being considered by TfL is “not a good idea”. Local London

Northern line commuters faced chaos after a train’s “sticky brakes” sparked a fire alert at a Tube station. Times Series

Cause of Kentish Town Tube station reopening delay revealed Local London

Elizabeth line

Talking dirty: Will Wiles seeks a positive in the ghosts of the Underground RIBA J

Mainline / Overground

Mitigating local planning concerns meant HS2 was always going to be expensive, says scheme’s former COO Building Design

The Government is to be called on to take the operation of the West Coast Main Line into public hands and terminate Avanti’s contract. CityAM

The long-running saga about whether a new railway station will be built at Beam Park in East London is unlikely to be resolved anytime soon, as a decision is not expected now until later this year. ianVisits

Streetwave and c2c have published the results of a new real-world benchmark, which examined the mobile networks across the Essex Thameside Railway route. Overall, EE customers get the best experience. ISP Review

Brand guidelines for the new Overground names TfL Digital Blog

GWR starts west London trials of a battery-powered train to replace diesels ianVisits

Sellar’s £1.5bn Liverpool Street station plans hit by more than 2,000 objections Building

Last Friday, Marylebone station celebrated its 125th anniversary with a special train naming ceremony. ianVisits

A woman has changed her middle name to Marylebone because the railway station has “a soul”. Asian Image

Network Rail has removed an Islamic hadith that was displayed on the departure board at London King’s Cross after the message sparked a backlash, particularly from right-wing groups. Standard

If you were planning to travel via Euston station this Easter, try to change your plans, as the station will be closed all weekend. ianVisits

Luke Pollard, Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, said building the [HS2] station at Old Oak Common, in west London would affect rail passengers travelling between Devon and Cornwall and Paddington. BBC News

Miscellaneous

We must be more ambitious in efforts to modernise the UK’s rail network Politics Home

Train drivers announce new series of rolling strikes alongside walkouts on the Tube Morning Star

Fed-up passengers say strikes are ‘becoming too much’ Daily Mail

Rude Tube: 160 Years Since First Naughty Graffiti On The Underground Londonist

The ‘closet renationalisation’ of the passenger rail sector provides an opportunity for the industry to be more honest with passengers about real-world performance, Railway Gazette

Father-of-two accuses TfL of ‘reprogramming’ his debit card and leaving him unable to even buy a loaf of bread Daily Mail

Walking the Metropolitan line extension to Watford Junction Diamond Geezer

And finally: After Henry Fell raises £1,280 for Macmillan Cancer Support, by visiting every station on the London Underground, he was rewarded with his own VIP ‘behind the lines’ Northern Line tour and cab ride. Hi Hub

The image is from a March 2015 article: Remains of a disused station uncovered by Network Rail