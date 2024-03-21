The government’s national measurement standards laboratory is based in southwest London, and one day a year, it’s open to the public to visit.

On the day, you can meet the scientists and engineers who are supporting the UK’s sustainability journey, enabling innovation in everything from carbon capture to climate change solutions. Meet the scientists, engineers and experts who are using underwater cables to detect earthquakes, working on satellites to look at the changes to our earth from space and using metrology to ensure that hydrogen can be a safe, sustainable fuel of the future.

Take part in interactive activities throughout the day, including making your own gas standard using balloons, meeting our SI bots and much more.

Doors will be open on Friday 24th May 2024 from 12pm to 7pm – and you can book a timed entry ticket from here.

Tickets cost £3 for adults, and are free for children.

Note that photography is not allowed, but bring your phone as more information about exhibits can be displayed on your phone screen.

Getting to the National Physical Laboratory

The NPL offices are about a 15-minute walk from Teddington railway station, served by SWR trains. It’s about 30-40 minutes from Waterloo Station.

The R68 and 285 buses also stop right outside the NPL entrance.