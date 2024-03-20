Last Friday, Marylebone station celebrated its 125th anniversary with a special train naming ceremony.

The anniversary marked 125 years since the opening of the Great Central Railway on 15th March 1899, the last London mainline opened before the High Speed 1 link to the Channel Tunnel. The station was designed by Henry William Braddock, a civil engineer working for the Great Central Railway. It was considered modest in design at the time due to budgetary constraints, but fast forward to the present day, is considered as one of the jewels in the crown of London’s rail offering.

Last Friday’s 125th anniversary also marked the 40th anniversary of the fight to keep the station open, when on 15th March 1984, British Rail announced plans to close it – prefering the to sell of the railway for a planned dedicated bus service. Furious campaigning saw the scheme quietly dropped.

Today, the station’s passenger numbers are growing, and plans are underway to refurbish the station shed and clean up the roof, which is showing its age.

On the anniversary date itself, as part of the celebrations, one of Chiltern’s Intercity (Class 168) trains has been named ‘Marylebone: 125 Years’

The anniversary also comes as Chiltern Railways continue work to deliver its Right Route 2030 vision of modernised customer facilities, additional capacity and a cleaner, greener fleet for its customers.

