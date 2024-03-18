The elderly Bakerloo line trains will eventually need to be replaced, and Transport for London (TfL) has started looking for suppliers to prepare the Bakerloo line for the new trains.

The new trains, presumed to be based on the forthcoming Piccadilly line trains are needed as the existing Bakerloo line trains are way past their operational life and the cost of keeping them limping on is increasing each year.

The old trains also don’t comply with modern accessibility standards and shouldn’t be used at all. Only a temporary exemption from accessibility laws allows them to remain in service until their replacements are ready.

TfL is aiming for the new trains to come into service around 2030, but before that happens, the Bakerloo line itself needs upgrading to work with modern trains. That means work on the depots, power supplies, some signalling work and issues that might crop up matching the old platform levels and tracks with the new trains.

TfL has issued a “prior information notice”, which is aimed at gathering feedback and ideas from future suppliers for the upgrades to get an idea of costs and where there might be interesting ways of delivering the project or problems they haven’t foreseen.

Assuming the order for the replacement trains goes to Siemens Mobility, it would ideally have to be placed by the end of this year at the very latest to fit in with the Siemens factory timeline. With the order for new trains secured, TfL would need most of the Bakerloo line upgrades to be ready by 2028. That would then permit the new trains to undergo safety and compliance testing and have drivers trained to use them so they can come into service around 2030.

The notice to contractors put out by TfL is unrelated to the proposed Bakerloo line extension, as the trains will need replacing regardless of whether the extension goes ahead. Of course, the new depot and signalling works would be easier and generally cheaper to carry out if they were synchronised with the Bakerloo line extension, but it’s up to the government to agree to that.