The musical is based on the life of Tina Turner made a huge splash in the UK during its West End premiere, and is based on the often tumultuous life and legendary music of international recording artist Tina Turner.

Ticket prices start from £20, with offers on some of the better seats.

Tina Turner was born Anna Mae Bullock and raised in Nutbush, Tennessee. From humble beginnings, Tina would rise to fame as the Queen of Rock n Roll and go on to sell more concert tickets than any other solo artist. After her abusive marriage came to an end, Tina rebuilt her career and staged a major solo comeback in the mid-80s.

The musical follows the highs and lows of Tina’s career and personal life and features the songs that made her famous.

There’s currently a sale on tickets to see the musical on Mon-Fri performances through to 4th May 2024.

Ticket prices start from £20 for evening shows, with offers on some of the better seats such as:

£73 seats now £50

£79 seats now £55

£85 seats now £60

Book here by 9th April 2024.