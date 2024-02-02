This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Central line train failures set to cause problems for months BBC News

TfL auditions for new Tube buskers for the first time since 2017 SW Londoner

Elizabeth line

Network Rail must improve performance after Elizabeth Line and Paddington disruption, says Sadiq Khan CityAM

Cubris to provide new energy saving system for London’s Elizabeth line Thales

A number of major transport operators are preparing bids to take on the £3bn contract to run the Elizabeth Line once it comes up for renewal, according to reports. CityAM

Mainline / Overground

Khan ‘hopeful’ of averting London Overground strikes Enfield Dispatch

Bruce Grove rail station in Tottenham has been restored to its historic colours and design when maintenance work was expanded to include a heritage restoration. ianVisits

Watford Junction’s Abbey Line cancelled for 9 days Watford Observer

Commuters to London were faced with a rather unusual kind of delay. A swan made its way onto the tracks at Bishop Stortford station and held up trains for 15 minutes until it decided to move along. Sky News

London Overground trains will be calling at London Bridge on Easter Sunday ianVisits

Heathrow Express tickets now on track at City of Derry Airport Derry Journal

Eurostar passenger numbers return to pre-Covid levels as they soar by 22% in a year Daily Mail

The tunnels just outside King’s Cross station are a noted blackspot for mobile phone coverage for people arriving or leaving the station – but that should change soon. ianVisits

Euston station’s nw huge advertising boards Diamond Geezer

First-class seats could be scrapped on Britain’s new High Speed 2 train line as officials look for ways to avoid a drop in passenger capacity on the troubled rail link after Rishi Sunak tore up much of the planned route. FT (£)

People living in Bradford have been promised up to five additional London services a day after the government provided £24m for a station extension. Yorkshire Post

DLR

New “drivers console” stickers are appearing on the DLR ianVisits

Miscellaneous

According to the NTIA, hospitality businesses have already suffered more than £4bn in lost revenue since rail strikes began, leading to a rise in the number of businesses going into administration. Morning Advertiser

A train from London Liverpool Street was halted for 40 minutes at Benfleet station after a fight broke out on board. Yahoo news

Train drivers ‘very determined to win’ as they begin week of strikes Socialist Worker

Fare-hopping London Underground passenger spat in face and punched man Standard

Adele has admitted she has steered clear of the London Underground for nearly two decades after the 7/7 terror attacks. Independent

Suspended Tube driver apologises for leading anti-Israel ‘free Palestine’ chant on train The Mirror

Circular tube maps are appearing at some London Underground stations as part of an advertising campaign from a phone company promoting a circle feature on their new phones. ianVisits

Hoping to repeat the success of Manhattan’s park, London is transforming a disused rail line, elevated 25 feet above the city’s streets, into its own floating green space. New York Times (£)

A mum felt ‘invisible’ on the London Underground after she wasn’t offered a seat while breastfeeding. Express

Uncertainty hangs over Sadiq Khan’s cheap Friday fares trial as TfL and train companies try to agree deal Standard

Sarah Jessica Parker loves Underground and ‘wants to know’ Edgware in odd confession Daily Star

A mother whose son died from an accidental drug overdose is asking people to keep an eye out for his “precious and irreplaceable” trainers, after accidentally leaving them on a train on Friday. ITV

Is this the oldest surviving poster on the tube network? Londonist

And finally: Film spotlight: All of Us Strangers TfL Blog

