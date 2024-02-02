Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The King and I epitomises the golden age of musicals, and the current touring show is in London at the moment, with tickets from just £20 per person.

There’s a sale at the moment that’s valid for all performances up to 2nd March 2024.

On some nights, tickets are available at less than half price, from just £22 each (down from £43).

Other prices include:

£61 seats offered for £30

£79 seats offered for £40

£91 seats offered for £50

The sale is on until 5th February 2024 with tickets available from here.

Rogers and Hammerstein initially crafted “The King and I” for Broadway in 1951. Following a triumphant debut at the St James Theatre, the London production graced the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane in October 1953, captivating audiences for nearly 1,000 performances.

Set against the backdrop of East meeting West, the narrative unfolds as the King of Siam enlists the widowed British schoolteacher Anna in his ambitious quest to modernize his nation. While forming bonds with the students, Anna grapples with cultural disparities and a complex relationship with the determined king. Through her tenacity and a genuine desire for human connection, Anna becomes a catalyst for fostering openness and social understanding between herself and the king, striving to instigate transformative change. A timeless tale, “The King and I” imparts the enduring lesson that love has the power to transcend even the most formidable differences.

The musical features over 50 world-class performers and a full-scale orchestra.