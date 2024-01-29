Bruce Grove rail station in Tottenham has been restored to its historic colours and design when maintenance work was expanded to include a heritage restoration.

The London Overground station was undergoing a maintenance project to repair and replace deteriorating assets in the station. However, as the works progressed, the project team identified the opportunity to revive the historic station’s architectural charm whilst improving the station’s structural integrity.

Alongside TfL, Arriva Rail London (ARL), which runs the London Overground network, worked on the project with Haringey Council, Network Rail, ArchCo and the Railway Heritage Trust.

Rory O’Neill, TfL’s General Manager for London Overground, said: “Customer experience is at the heart of everything we do on the London Overground, and these improvements at Bruce Grove are an excellent example of just that. The station improvements were made sympathetically to ensure the charm of the station is retained whilst ensuring it is fit for the future for many years to come. We hope customers and the local community enjoy the improvements that have been made.”

Nestled in the heart of Tottenham, Bruce Grove station was opened in July 1872 by Great Eastern Railway. The original layout of the station featured several rooms typical of the Victorian era, including a station master’s office, which were later decommissioned in 1980. The station became part of the London Overground network in 2015 amd ARL started the repair at the station in April 2023.

The work programme included installing new floors with waterproof tongue and groove floorboards, which allow for expansion in different weather and provide an extensive lifespan.

Further works were agreed upon, including renovating the disused station rooms to create four new spaces for customers and employees: a community space, waiting room, staff mess room and maintenance storage facility.

The waiting room and community space pay homage to the station’s history with Victorian-inspired features. A £35,000 grant from the Railway Heritage Trust funded the installation of fireplaces and electric radiators in cast iron, handcrafted reproduction benches, gothic arched doors and vintage- style coving. Heritage features continue onto the platform, with the restoration of the platform canopies and reinstating of the historic ivory-and-green Great Eastern Railway colour scheme.

The waiting room and community space were officially opened last week by the Mayor of Haringey, Councillor Lester Buxton, alongside those who worked together to make the project a success.

Bruce Grove station’s new community space and waiting rooms will open shortly, and TfL and Arriva Rail London will finalise details of the use and hiring arrangements.