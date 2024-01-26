The tunnels just outside King’s Cross station are a noted blackspot for mobile phone coverage for people arriving or leaving the station – but that should change soon.

East Coast Main Line tunnels (c) LNER

A joint project is adding phone coverage transmitted into the tunnels, and the first of the new antennas was installed during the recent closure for rail maintenance works.

The delivery of the project, funded by LNER working in collaboration with Network Rail and the mobile network operators, will mean the tunnels will be the first on the country’s operational railway to be fitted with a new bespoke solution installed by Linbrooke.

Due to some local issues with the tunnels, they could not use off-the-shelf components that would usually be supplied to boost phone signals, so a bespoke design incorporated a new joint antenna into a single unit, and this was the first time it has been used on a live railway.

The installation should be completed later this year, enabling the phone coverage in the tunnels to be switched on.

James Downey, Finance Director at LNER said, “Our customers have told us that reliable Wi-Fi and mobile connection is a key consideration when they are making decisions about travelling by train, with many expecting the connection on the train to be as strong as home.

“This section of our route is a popular spot for customers to make calls or send messages, as they approach London King’s Cross or just get comfortable in their seat to begin their journey north. Those calls, messages and meetings will now benefit from an improved, more reliable signal, meaning our customers can stay better connected.”

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: , ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

One comment
  1. Dan Coleman says:
    26 January 2024 at 3:39 pm

    Really? All this to ensure everyone stays connected for the 30 seconds you’re in the tunnel?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Transport News