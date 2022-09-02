A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Kentish Town tube station regulars know the ticket hall is filled with plants but may be surprised to discover a whole garden can be found hidden away in the station yard. ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Design, wellbeing, and the Elizabeth line: a joyful connection Grimshaw

The delayed upgrades to Romford station in east London for the Elizabeth line have been completed, Network Rail has announced. ianVisits

London’s new $25 billion subway line has 4 elevators that move sideways. Business Insider

Mainline / Overground

Pressure is growing for c2c to reinstate fast Southend to London trains to tackle the current “tedious slow journey” into the capital. Echo News

Network rail recommends new Bedford platform for ‘fast London trains’ Bedford Independent

Network Rail is bracing for a £1bn energy bill for the first time in the history of Britain’s railways, as the energy crisis is forecast to increase its costs by more than 50% over the next financial year. The Guardian

Two national rail strikes have been announced for September (so far), taking place on Thursday 15th September and on Monday/Tuesday 26th/27th September. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

Watford and Herts councils make fresh push for Watford to Croxley link ianVisits

A woman who died when the Range Rover she was a passenger in crashed through a barrier and on to Tube tracks in London was a 33-year-old beautician who was born in Baghdad, an inquest heard. BBC News

A train passenger was left baffled after discovering what appears to be a “12oz” steak glued on to a carriage’s window. Deadline

Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed that it is accepting the funding deal that’s been offered by the government after their urgent board meeting ianVisits

A man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to pull a woman onto train tracks at Kings Cross Underground Station. Standard

A hero ‘grandma’ shoved a pair of thugs off a rush hour Tube train after they tried to drag off a passenger and beat him on the platform. Daily Mail

Palmers Green station has become Palmer’s with an apostrophe Green. PG Web

And finally: A dragon has been found in the London Underground with the power to turn civilians into winged reptiles. CBR

—

The image above is from September 2012: The final day of the 50-year old Met Line trains