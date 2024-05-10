A slightly unassuming house in Holland Park conceals a remarkable interior — a house packed full of early Post-Modernist designs — and is now occasionally open to the public.

Externally it looks like a normal sort of house for the area, but the architect Charles Jencks and family gutted most of the interior and built something that is really quite stunning. Not necessarily nice, as that’s down to individual tastes, but it is most certainly stunning.

You’ll feel stunned when you visit, either from admiration or the sensation of having been hit around the head with something heavy such is the overwhelming level of decoration of the house.

In the past, they used to run tours in two batches a year, but from now onwards, tickets will now be released monthly, every third Friday of the month at 12pm.

Tickets for visits in June will be released on 17th May at 12pm. Once tickets are live, you will be able to purchase them here.

As there is a limit on how many people can visit each day, they tend to sell out fairly quickly.

The Cosmic House is a few minutes walk from Holland Park tube station on the Central line.