A slightly unassuming house in Holland Park conceals a remarkable interior — a house packed full of early Post-Modernist designs — and is now occasionally open to the public.

Externally it looks like a normal sort of house for the area, but the architect Charles Jencks and family gutted most of the interior and built something that is really quite stunning. Not necessarily nice, as that’s down to individual tastes, but it is most certainly stunning.

You’ll feel stunned when you visit, either from admiration or the sensation of having been hit around the head with something heavy such is the overwhelming level of decoration of the house.

In the past, they used to run tours in two batches a year, but from now onwards, tickets will now be released monthly, every third Friday of the month at 12pm.

Tickets for visits in June will be released on 17th May at 12pm. Once tickets are live, you will be able to purchase them here.

As there is a limit on how many people can visit each day, they tend to sell out fairly quickly.

The Cosmic House is a few minutes walk from Holland Park tube station on the Central line.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Architecture