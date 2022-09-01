The delayed upgrades to Romford station in east London for the Elizabeth line have been completed, Network Rail has announced.

The interior of Romford station has been completely refurbished with increased circulation space and improved access into the station. The existing main entrance underneath the railway bridge has been joined by a new northern entrance from The Battis, the walkway running along the north side of the station. The existing entrances under the rail bridge have also been improved to give a better experience upon entering the station.

The staffed ticket office, originally on the mezzanine level, has been relocated to the ground floor, providing better access to ticketing services and customer information screens.

New lifts also provide access from street level to the mezzanine and platforms 3, 4 and 5 to improve access for Elizabeth line passengers in addition to the ramps that are already in place to all platforms.

TfL’s separate plan to add step-free access to platforms 1 and 2 was withdrawn last year.

The Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance, said: “This upgrade demonstrates how investment in public transport helps improve and increase sustainable travel options. The new and improved Romford station will help even more people enjoy the transformational Elizabeth line, make journeys easier and more pleasant for commuters. Encouraging people back on to trains is a crucial part of supporting our economic recovery.”

The temporary ticket office that was used during the refurbishment works will now be decommissioned over the autumn, and the refurbishment was carried out by VolkerFitzpatrick.

In related news, Network Rail has also confirmed that Ilford station’s new main entrance with lift access is expected to open in the coming days, effectively completing Network Rail’s station upgrades for the Elizabeth line on the eastern side of London.

Romford is a critical part of the Elizabeth line, as not far from the mainline station is the Elizabeth line control room where all the trains and signalling systems are managed.