A note to clear your diaries if you like ships, as the world’s third largest tall sailing ship will visit London in July, and the public can go on board.

The Juan Sebastián de Elcano is a Spanish Navy training ship that was constructed nearly 100 years ago, and at 113 metres long, is the third-largest tall ship in the world. It is also the sailing vessel that has sailed the furthest, covering more than 2,000,000 nautical miles in its lifetime.

The sailing ship will be in London between 1st and 5th July 2024, mooring up at Canary Wharf, and there will be two open days for the public to have a look around.

The dates and times are subject to change if there’s a glitch en-route, but are currently:

Tuesday 2nd July from 3pm to 8pm

Thursday 4th July from 10am to 1pm and 3pm to 8pm.

There’s no indication you need to book tickets, just turn up and enjoy.

As it’s a sailing ship, it helps to wear appropriate footwear (trainers and shoes rather than high heels) and have sufficient mobility to walk up the steep ramp that visiting ships usually have to get on board.

The usual location for ships visiting Canary Wharf is South Dock, a few minutes walk from Canary Wharf’s offices (Jubilee and Elizabeth lines), and the nearest DLR is South Quay.

For Spaniards in London

As an extra option, Spaniards who wish to take an oath or pledge before the flag of Spain on the ship may do so on Tuesday 2nd July at 11am. An application form is here and needs to be returned between 20th and 30th May 2024.