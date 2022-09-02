Published by By Ian Mansfield London Theatre No Comments ↓

Inspired by the hit show, Rambert presents Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby. Coming to London’s Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre for a limited run, there’s also a sale on tickets for the opening week.

The show opens on 12th October, and there’s a special deal on ticket prices for the first week’s performances with £71 tickets being offered for just £35. Tickets need to be booked from here by Friday 16th September.

This new dance/theatre event digs deeper into the story of Thomas Shelby and the Peaky Blinders and is written by the creator of the international smash hit television series. Stunning, physical and athletic dance meets with captivating dramatisation all to the sounds of the iconic Peaky Blinders soundtrack performed live by an on-stage band.

Tommy and the Peakys fought side by side at Flanders and this piece takes us into the trenches. Bound together by their shared experiences, a truly personal story unfolds as the Shelby family navigate the decisions that determine their fate and Tommy becomes mesmerised by the mysterious and alluring Grace.

The show opens on 12th October, and there’s a special deal on ticket prices for the first week’s performances with £71 tickets being offered for just £35. Tickets need to be booked from here by Friday 16th September.

This show is based on the TV series and there will be some representation of violence, sex and drug use. There will be live gunshots and pyrotechnics on stage. There will be some (recorded) loud bangs.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Home >> News >> London Theatre