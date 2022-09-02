Inspired by the hit show, Rambert presents Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby. Coming to London’s Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre for a limited run, there’s also a sale on tickets for the opening week.

The show opens on 12th October, and there’s a special deal on ticket prices for the first week’s performances with £71 tickets being offered for just £35. Tickets need to be booked from here by Friday 16th September.

This new dance/theatre event digs deeper into the story of Thomas Shelby and the Peaky Blinders and is written by the creator of the international smash hit television series. Stunning, physical and athletic dance meets with captivating dramatisation all to the sounds of the iconic Peaky Blinders soundtrack performed live by an on-stage band.

Tommy and the Peakys fought side by side at Flanders and this piece takes us into the trenches. Bound together by their shared experiences, a truly personal story unfolds as the Shelby family navigate the decisions that determine their fate and Tommy becomes mesmerised by the mysterious and alluring Grace.

This show is based on the TV series and there will be some representation of violence, sex and drug use. There will be live gunshots and pyrotechnics on stage. There will be some (recorded) loud bangs.