Although the planned extension of the London Underground’s Met line in Watford was cancelled in 2018, the local councils have appointed a team to look at alternative options for making use of the abandoned route.

Working with Hertfordshire County Council, Watford Borough Council, Three Rivers District Council and Network Rail, Watford Council has appointed Atkins, SYSTRA UK and Wood Group to work on ideas for opening up the link.

The defunct Metropolitan Line Extension (MLX) was recently rebranded as the Watford To Croxley Link (W2CL), and a number of options were explored last year. These ranged from a rail shuttle, with or without a link to London, or linking the route to the Abbey line and converting that into a tram service.

The transport link could connect areas of Watford such as the town centre, the hospital, Watford FC and Croxley Park with Croxley Green and Watford Junction and the travel network beyond.

Watford Council and Networks Rail have also committed to protecting the land that provides a link from Croxley to Watford Junction until plans are drawn up, so the land will still be available for the transport link, if it’s approved.

A budget of £275k has been set aside for the consultancy work. This comes from Hertfordshire County Council’s Highways and Transport budget and Watford Borough Council’s Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) money, which is raised from new developments to support the delivery of infrastructure (such as travel and transport) in the town.

Phil Bibby, Executive Member for Highways and Transport at Hertfordshire County Council, said “As well as this link between Watford and Croxley, we are exploring options for upgrading the Watford to St Albans Abbey Line, and working on plans for a new HERT rapid transit system that will connect Hemel Hempstead to Harlow.”

Concept designs from the three companies will be submitted by Spring 2023 and then a Strategic Outline Case (including business feasibility) will be developed to support future bids for funding opportunities to deliver the project.