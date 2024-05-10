This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

TfL says “lessons have been learned” after mass complaints about bus replacement services when several Northern line Tube stations were shut. Local Times

District line suffers partial closure after car crashes through barrier near tracks Standard

Clapham Common incident exposes gaps in London Underground staff training, RAIB finds ianVisits

Elizabeth line

Minding the gap: ‘It’s a scandal, it’s a death trap’ BBC News

Mainline / Overground

Former Crossrail boss tipped for HS2 chief executive’s role Building

Furious passengers have berated Chiltern Railways after the company told passengers not to travel at all today after reeling out four excuses for its diabolical Sunday services. Daily Mail

Aslef train drivers begin six-day overtime ban ahead of rolling one-day strikes Morning Star

Gatwick Express: The 40th anniversary of British Rail’s “supertrain” ianVisits

Ten interesting Channel Tunnel facts in its 30th birthday week as staff describe ‘miracles’ ITVX

The government is expected to confirm that HS2 will dig tunnels linking the high-speed railway to Euston station, although there’s still no confirmation that Euston station will be built. ianVisits

Great Western Railway (GWR) has named a train after Princess Anne in recognition of her support for more than 300 charities, organisations and military regiments. Oxford Mail

Landslip caused problems between Reading and London Paddington BBC News

Miscellaneous

Police have released CCTV images of a woman they would like to speak with after a handbag attack in a London tube station left multiple women with facial injuries Mirror

Britain’s opposition Labour Party has no plans to revive government plans to introduce a national rail ticket website and app if it wins the next General Election, online platform Trainline said Sharecast

Police are investigating after someone caused a six-foot poster stand to crush a person’s ankle at Waterloo underground station. Southwark News

Transport for London (TfL) has started allowing some of its tube stations to be used for private events. ianVisits

A man in his 60s needed stitches to his face after he was attacked on a Northern Line tube train. Hackney Gazette

Tube station sign maker, A.J Wells & Sons has been honoured with a King’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade Island Echo

Pop icon Gary Numan ‘terrified’ after ‘ghost’ encounter on London Underground Mirror

A man who was refunded over a £42 Watford to London return trip has warned other passengers to check their charges. Watford Observer

And finally: Watford Miniature Railway has bought six new coaches as part of a 10-year improvement campaign. Watford Observer

