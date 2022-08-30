Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed that it is accepting the funding deal that’s been offered by the government after their urgent board meeting earlier today. The agreement between TfL and the Department for Transport (DfT) will support transport services in London for the next 19 months — that’s until 31st March 2024.

However, there’s an unfunded gap in the budget that the negotiations did not resolve.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan warned that “this deal is far from ideal”, and that the funding gap will likely lead to cuts in bus services and higher fares. He also said that the conditions could increase the risk of strikes by the unions as TfL is still required to make reforms to staff pensions. He added that “The sole cause of TfL’s financial crisis was the impact of the pandemic so it’s simply wrong to punish Londoners and transport workers in this way. Levelling up the country should not be about levelling down London”

The terms of the “Long-Term Funding Settlement” contains support agreements for passenger revenue risk as well as capital and operating support. In relation to revenue risk, the Long-Term Funding Settlement recognises that since the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions, the current circumstances continue to present ongoing financial challenges and uncertainty to TfL in predicting the future passenger revenue for the organisation, therefore the Government will retain passenger revenue risk and make grant payments if passenger revenue is lower than the pre-determined forecast.

For capital and operational support, the Government will fund the difference between TfL’s costs and revenue up to an agreed annual envelope. The overall funding amount will be £598 million for the period 30 August 2022 to 31 March 2023 and £565 million for 2023/24.

The agreement has left a gap in TfL’s budget of around £740 million over the next couple of years. TfL has been tasked with finding measures to balance the budget, and these will include holding their cash balance at £1.2 billion, assuming benefit from the inflation mechanism built into the agreement, and the release of contingency funds from their budget.

This leaves TfL with a target for further savings of around £90 million in 2022/23 and £140 million in 2023/24 beyond the £730 million per year in recurring savings programme they have already committed to. TfL says that it is now working out how to close that funding gap including additional potential sources of funding if the savings cannot be met.

Andy Byford had said earlier today that while the funding settlement is not entirely sufficient, it would be enough to plan for the immediate future. TfL is continuing to target financial sustainability from April 2023 and says that it is working towards being financially sustainable before the latest funding package expires on 31st March 2024.

Transport for London Commissioner Andy Byford said: “This agreement, which was hard won, means that we can now get on with the job of supporting London’s recovery from the pandemic – to the benefit of the whole country.”

Andy Byford added that the agreement “helps us avoid large-scale cuts to services, and means that we will commit £3.6bn to capital investment over the period, with around £200m of new capital funding from Government beyond previously budgeted sources like business rates, which were devolved to the Mayor in 2017.”

“The agreement also allows us to increase our asset renewal programme to help ensure our network remains reliable, and means we can restore our Healthy Streets programme, making our roads safer, and more attractive for those walking and cycling.”

“The support offered by Government left an unfunded gap in our budget, which we have been working hard to identify how we will fill. This work has made good progress and we are confident that we will achieve an outcome that allows us to balance our budget and maintain our minimum cash balance. We will need to progress with our plans to further modernise our organisation and make ourselves even more efficient, and we will still face a series of tough choices in the future, but London will move away from the managed decline of the transport network. We are grateful for the support of both the Mayor and the Government as we now set out to continue serving the capital and investing in safe and reliable services for the millions of people who need them.”

In a message on Twitter, the Secretary of State, Grant Shapps said that the DfT has “agreed a long-term settlement with TfL, which will support nearly £3.6bn of projects & bring total funding to over £6bn in a way that is fair to all taxpayers. The Mayor must now follow through on his promises to keep TfL on the path to financial sustainability by 2023.”

The pensions reform could be the cause of a lot of problems with staff and the unions, and while TfL’s pension is more generous than most, that’s mainly a legacy of how the GLA was created by the national government, which locked in the scheme, so it’s not easy to change it anyway.

One difficulty with how the pension is managed that’s also an opportunity is that while TfL itself is regulated as a local authority, the pension is classified as a private sector scheme, where TfL is responsible for both past and future liabilities. A government guarantee on these liabilities could reduce TfL’s contributions to the scheme and save an estimated £100 million a year without reducing payments to staff. That would require a change in the law, so the decision lies with the government, not the Mayor.

The deal requires a pension reform deal to be agreed between TfL and the Dft by February 2023, and if a consultation is needed with staff and pensioners, then that has to start by May 2023.

Commenting on the announcement, Siân Berry AM, Chair of the London Assembly Transport Committee observed that “During the pandemic, train operating companies nationally received continuous financial settlements, totalling more than £10.4 billion to 24 July 2021. In contrast, TfL has received numerous short-term funding settlements from Government, totalling around £4 billion.”

The formal letter is rich in small print

According to the settlement letter, the funding settlement will ensure the delivery of key capital renewals and investment in London worth £3.6 billion until March 2024, for the delivery of, amongst other things, completion of a number of major projects, new road schemes and increased bus priority.

Although the government accepts that capital investment in new trains and the like is supported by central governments around the world, TfL will only get future investment if it can show “real-terms like-for-like reductions in its cost base”, and that it is able to raise an additional £500 million to £1 billion in revenues from 2023 onwards.

The funding deal assumes that fares will rise, but it will leave that decision to the Mayor of London. However, if fares don’t match the assumptions in the funding deal, then it’s for TfL to fill the gap. There is however an assumption in the document that fares will increase by 4% in March each year.

As for wages, TfL’s pay award for 2022/23 will need to follow the public sector pay policy, which is set out by the national government, so any pay rises will be effectively out of its control. More worryingly, the agreement says that the current pay awards were out of step with the national public sector pay policy, and TfL is expected to cut costs to recover the difference.

That’s setting TfL up for a fight with the unions.

A plan to sell and lease back the new Piccadilly line and DLR trains that are on order has been cancelled, and funding is assumed within the budget. That will save money in the long term, but funding for that was included in the £1.1 billion of funding agreed for 2022-24, so it’s not fresh money. However, the agreement requires TfL to push on with plans for driverless trains – right up to the highest grade (GoA4), which is fully unstaffed trains as the ultimate ambition.

Whether that can be delivered though is left open to the research to find out. And if it can be, then someone is going to need to find a lot of money to pay for it. An awful lot of money.