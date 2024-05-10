If you head to Trafalgar Square tonight and tomorrow evenings (10th & 11th May), you’ll see a large light show projected onto the National Gallery for its 200th anniversary.

The show is part of the Gallery’s Big Birthday Weekend, and the light show is a completely free and unticketed way to celebrate the Gallery’s 200th birthday home in the heart of central London.

Conceived by the National Gallery, produced by Nvisible Productions, and designed in collaboration with Visual Edge and Creative Technology, the projections will bring the inside of the building to the outside, telling the story of the Gallery’s history and will immerse the watching public into the world of their paintings.

The display will last approximately eight minutes and there will be a short break between showings, over the course of two hours.

The light show features narrations from Gallery staff, interviews with members of the public, and audio extracts courtesy of Exhibition on Screen from the upcoming feature film ‘My National Gallery’, which will be available to watch in cinemas from 4 June.

The video projection will be on Friday 10th and Saturday 11th May from 9pm to 11pm.

It’s free, but note that as there’s a big event at the gallery on Friday night, you might find the crowds easier to deal with on the Saturday evening.

It’s quite easy to see from all around Trafalgar Square.

There is music played as well, but YouTube muted it in the video below because it turned out to be by a music combo of some repute.