London’s weekly railway news

This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Caledonian Road tube station on the Piccadilly line will be partially closed over the next few weeks to allow for upgrades for the new tube trains that will call there later this year. ianVisits

RMT members on London Underground have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action in a ballot over pay. Socialist Worker

TfL has confirmed that it doesn’t have plans at the moment to upgrade Clapham Common tube station following a safety report into an incident there last year. ianVisits

Passengers were evacuated from Bank underground station on Tuesday after smoke was seen coming from one of the carriages. Mirror

Elizabeth line

A power failure plunged the Elizabeth Line into chaos on Tuesday morning, sparking delays across London’s railway network. The Sun

Mainline / Overground

The driver of a London Overground train at Enfield Town Station has been criticised for “failing” to notice a passenger’s hand was trapped in the door before departing. Enfield Dispatch

Enfield Chase station’s new mural celebrates local history and heritage ianVisits

A planned direct train service between Cleethorpes and London has been delayed. Train operator LNER had hoped to introduce the route through Grimsby, Lincoln and Market Rasen to the capital in December. BBC News

HS2 appoints interim chief executive as project waits on arrival of former Crossrail chief BD Online

Euston station’s huge advertising boards have gone dark, as Network Rail has agreed to turn them off as part of a five-point plan to improve the station. ianVisits

Ladbroke Grove rail disaster remembered 25 years on ITVX

Eurostar has said it will not reinstate stopping services at Kent stations until at least 2026. BBC News

Although a formal decision about HS2’s Euston station is not expected until the end of the month, the Transport Secretary, Louise Haigh, has suggested that the station will be built with a tunnel link to Old Oak Common. ianVisits

Euston, we have a problem: Enduring station rush BBC News

Use of a digital twin of the Euston Station redevelopment for High Speed 2 (HS2) has saved the project £700,000 and reduced planning times by roughly 24 weeks. NCE

National Rail said a line side fire on Wednesday near London Road, Stevenage, had “severely impacted” signalling for services run by Great Northern, Thameslink, LNER and Lumo. BBC News

A senior politician has backed plans for a new direct train service between Wrexham and London after slamming current provider Avanti West Coast. Wrexham

Miscellaneous

Pro-Israel campaigners have put up posters condemning Hamas and calling for the return of hostages across London’s Tube network on the anniversary of the terror attack. Standard

A failed asylum seeker who tried to murder a postman by shoving him in front of a Victoria Line Tube train has been jailed for life. Standard

Transport for London is still suffering the impact of a cyber attack with passengers waiting for refunds and some age groups missing out on free travel. ITVX

TfL should not ‘victim-blame’ says Mayor Khan after woman who lost arm and leg on the tube speaks out Southwark News

Sadiq Khan has called opponents of more taxpayer spending on London “unpatriotic” as he pressed the Government to support as much as £10bn of new investment into the capital’s railways… Telegraph (£)

And finally: Disabled rights campaigner Alan Benson MBE, who served as London TravelWatch Deputy Chair, has been awarded a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award at the Transport Times National Transport Awards. London TravelWatch

The image is from an October 2022 article: 20 photos from the Elizabeth line’s new Bond Street station