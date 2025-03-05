From communism to capitalism: Exhibition looks at the evolution of Czech graphic design

There’s a display of Czech Republic 20th century graphic design that offers a fascinating look at how a country that has been in a state of flux for most of the 20th century promoted its own identity.

The exhibition is both a display of typefaces and design and a history of how they changed over the decades, from the controls of the Communist government to the explosion of experimentation after the collapse of communism to experience-led expertise.

It’s unconventionally laid out as a series of boards you can pick up and read, so the display ends up a bit jumbled timeline-wise, which can be a bit confusing, but not unpleasantly so. Timeline-based exhibitions can be a bit controlling, after all.

Although this is an exhibition of design, what really makes it interesting are the text descriptions of the how, why, and when. Why did these designs emerge? How did people learn graphic design in a society that had largely discarded it? How were products promoted?

There’s a fair bit here about the era following the fall of communism as people scrambled to work out how to design for a newly commercial market, and to modern eyes, pretty awful stuff that emerged. Then again, look back at early websites and all emergent technologies tend to go through a steep learning curve that’s a bit painful to look back at with hindsight.

There’s a fair bit here about the tensions that came from the transition between returning to traditional design, all coats of arms and regalia, or moving forward with the modern designs that won out.

For transport fans, there are a couple of boards about the wayfinding in Prague and the Metro signage. I’m also almost tempted to find a copy of the communist children’s book about London to see if it explains what a Parliament does in a democracy.

The exhibition will delight design and typography fans, but the history of how a society responds to a political revolution is equally fascinating.

There’s more.

Around the corner is a smaller gallery that is also open. Apart from a video on the wall, it is mainly worth visiting for its collection of film posters made in Czechoslovakia to promote Hollywood movies.

I love seeing how something I am familiar with is reinterpreted by a different culture. They look at the same film, book, etc., and highlight totally different aspects of it that we might not consider the main part of the story.

I would never have guessed one of the posters on display was for Jaws until I read the label and, later, standing back a bit, realised there was an abstract representation of a shark in it.

The posters are for sale from Terry Posters.

The exhibition, Identity – The Story of Czech Graphic Design is at the Czech Centre in Notting Hill Gate until the end of June 2025 – it’s open Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 5pm and is free to visit.

There’s more.

OK, now we’re getting away from the exhibition itself, but if you walk along the road past the Czech Embassy, the railings outside are often used as an outdoor art display. At the moment, that’s a collection of silhouette-style graphics from David Zane Mairowitz’s graphic novel adaptation of Franz Kafka’s The Castle.

There’s more.

Well, as you’re in the area, a bit further along the road is a green plaque on the side of a building that was used by the Czech government in exile’s Military Intelligence Service during WWII.