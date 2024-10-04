TfL confirms no plans for Clapham Common tube station upgrade despite safety concerns
Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed that it doesn’t have plans at the moment to upgrade Clapham Common tube station following a safety report into an incident there last year.
Although most of the report’s findings were about failures in operational processes during an incident when passengers tried to break out of a tube train, the narrow platform at the station was also highlighted as a matter of concern from the passenger’s point of view.
Several of the Northern line stations were originally built with a central platform and two tracks on either side, which was considered acceptable at the time. However, ever-rising passenger numbers can mean the narrow platforms are increasingly crowded. The platforms can also feel worryingly narrow without a wall for the crowds to push up against.
Only Clapham Common and Clapham North now have deep-level tube island platforms of this design. Euston’s was rebuilt when the Victoria line opened, and Islington’s Angel station was rebuilt between 1989 and 92.
Rebuilding Clapham Common station has been suggested many times, and the accident report has again highlighted concerns about its design.
A written reply from the Mayor of London to Marina Ahmad AM who asked “whether enlargement of platforms would be better for capacity, the economy and safety”, the Mayor responded:
“TfL has considered the potential safety risk closely, including the possibility of widening these platforms.
“To do so would require significant works to be carried out at the station, including expanding tunnels to allow for the wider platforms. Such works would require closure of the stations for a considerable period of time which would be disproportionate to the benefits. There would also be significant costs.
“At this stage, TfL does not have any proposals to undertake such works and considers that it can manage the risk to customers effectively with current measures. TfL will continue to keep this under review”
When Angel and Euston stations were rebuilt, a new tunnel and platform were constructed next to the existing station, and the old tunnel was turned into a single platform—which is why the one platform at each of the stations is so wide compared to the other.
It would be possible to achieve the same at Clapham Common station, but it would be exceptionally expensive, as it would also require a complete rebuild of the escalators and stairs to get in and out of the station.
In fact, it would likely be far easier to build an entirely new station wrapped around the Northern line tunnels slightly to the north of the existing station. Where I may casually observe there’s a very large low height Sainsburys and large car park that would be perfect for the new station entrance and a redevelopment afterwards to partially pay for the cost of the project.
I seem to recall that Glasgow has a few stations which were originally island platforms, and subsequently altered to add a separate platform.
I guess with Clapham Common and North the only option would in theory be to dig around the existing platform. (There’s some archive footage of when this happened with the tunnels at Finsbury Park.) Effectively building a new platform box around the existing one, to then allow it to then be opened up. If this was possible an additional platform could then be added alongside, with railings added to block access from the existing island side (per South Kensington plans).
However, that’s probably far easier said than done. There are also several other stations which are urgently awaiting funding for capacity related works.
If Clapham Common was rebuilt to the north of the existing station, and a separate fully-accessible entrance/exit can be provided at the north end of the new station, it might be possible to close Clapham North.
Lifts? What lifts? Given how strange and inaccessible the current layout is, I suspect an engineering solution is easier than they claim. Second tunnel to one side, new station access from the north, then redo the south entrance. Minimal disruption to service, albeit at considerable cost. One problem with a new station or entrance at Sainsbury’s is the old deep shelter probably lies in the way.
A new, much enlarged station, between Clapham Common and Clapham North, with end entrances and escalators heading towards the old stations, could easily replace both, at no greater cost, and greater benefit.
To reduce disruption, it could be built just to the north west of the existing stations, which would also make it easy to link it to Clapham High Street, as one large station.
This proposed large station could take the name ‘Clapham Junction’ and then the train one can become ‘Battersea Junction’.
As someone who uses this station daily the answer isn’t to expand the station. The issue is the platforms over crowd due to the inability of anyone to get on the trains that come through (only 3-4 people can get on each carriage that comes through at peak time). That will only be solved by increasing capacity (i.e Camden upgrade and Crossrail 2). Once the capacity issue is solved there won’t be people piling up on the platforms.
Why not put in glass barriers on the edge of the platform like they have on the jubilee line.
Well –
1) They would eat 10-20cm from either side of the platform, which the station can ill afford
2) The platform probably couldn’t hold their weight so would have to be totally rebuilt
3) The trains on the Northern Line aren’t equipped to open platform edge doors
4) The signalling on the Northern Line isn’t equipped to open platform edge doors
Hope that clears up why not!
I’m not sure that Clapham folk or Sainsbury’s would be thrilled at the prospect of closing the big Sainsbury’s down.
Big supermarkets are reguarly redeveloped without closing down – they simply shift sideways and occupy their ex-car parks while the old building is rebuilt.
The nearby Sainsburys at Nine Elms is a great example of this being done, also with a new tube station taking part of the site!
The cute idea that the Claphams North and Common could be replaced by a single station in the middle doesn’t really respond to reality here. These station entrances are some 700m apart. A Northern Line train is around 100m long. The tunnels under Clapham aren’t all that deep. If you built a station with platforms and escalator entrances at either end they’d, even with lengthy foot tunnels top and bottom, still be only 300m apart.
The densely populated nature of the area and the significant fuss that would be made by large numbers of well-off voters who paid substantial sums for their properties and don’t want to be forced to take longer regular walks in the rain would quickly derail any such plan. And a new single station would need to be substantially bigger to accomodate all the current traffic from both, as well as being safer and handling the suppressed demand from people who currently avoid them because of the safety concerns.
It aint gonna happen.
How about using the deep level tunnels for platforms in one direction, and the present platform for the other direction?