TfL confirms no plans for Clapham Common tube station upgrade despite safety concerns

Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed that it doesn’t have plans at the moment to upgrade Clapham Common tube station following a safety report into an incident there last year.

Although most of the report’s findings were about failures in operational processes during an incident when passengers tried to break out of a tube train, the narrow platform at the station was also highlighted as a matter of concern from the passenger’s point of view.

Several of the Northern line stations were originally built with a central platform and two tracks on either side, which was considered acceptable at the time. However, ever-rising passenger numbers can mean the narrow platforms are increasingly crowded. The platforms can also feel worryingly narrow without a wall for the crowds to push up against.

Only Clapham Common and Clapham North now have deep-level tube island platforms of this design. Euston’s was rebuilt when the Victoria line opened, and Islington’s Angel station was rebuilt between 1989 and 92.

Rebuilding Clapham Common station has been suggested many times, and the accident report has again highlighted concerns about its design.

A written reply from the Mayor of London to Marina Ahmad AM who asked “whether enlargement of platforms would be better for capacity, the economy and safety”, the Mayor responded:

“TfL has considered the potential safety risk closely, including the possibility of widening these platforms.

“To do so would require significant works to be carried out at the station, including expanding tunnels to allow for the wider platforms. Such works would require closure of the stations for a considerable period of time which would be disproportionate to the benefits. There would also be significant costs.

“At this stage, TfL does not have any proposals to undertake such works and considers that it can manage the risk to customers effectively with current measures. TfL will continue to keep this under review”

When Angel and Euston stations were rebuilt, a new tunnel and platform were constructed next to the existing station, and the old tunnel was turned into a single platform—which is why the one platform at each of the stations is so wide compared to the other.

It would be possible to achieve the same at Clapham Common station, but it would be exceptionally expensive, as it would also require a complete rebuild of the escalators and stairs to get in and out of the station.

In fact, it would likely be far easier to build an entirely new station wrapped around the Northern line tunnels slightly to the north of the existing station. Where I may casually observe there’s a very large low height Sainsburys and large car park that would be perfect for the new station entrance and a redevelopment afterwards to partially pay for the cost of the project.