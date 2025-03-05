The London Buzz – 5th March 2025
Today’s London news round-up:
Peers have been behind serious misconduct against parliamentary colleagues, it has been revealed at Westminster, in the face of a Tory call to gag complainants. Standard
Workers travelling into London this morning faced a smorgasbord of issues after signal failures across the network. Metro
A structure next to the Thames in east Greenwich that helped enable the first transatlantic telephone call could receive the same protection as Stonehenge and the Tower of London. Greenwich Wire
A West London councillor has been censured for the second time in 18 months after residents and staff complained about her behaviour. South London Press
Recently, Londoners have taken a page out of Japanese culture to find solace in listening bars – a collection of stylish bars that puts the audio experience first. Conde Nast Traveller
Police have publicly identified the teenage boy shot dead in south London on Tuesday as they hunt for the killers. LBC
Residents living in homes overlooking the Thames have hit out at “extortionate” five-figure charges for having a balcony. Standard
‘Depraved and cowardly’ rapist could have attacked 50 more women BBC News
Affordable housing offered at a mammoth development in Canada Water could be cut to just 10 per cent. South London Press
A trade union boss has said there is “no reason” for civilian employees with the Metropolitan Police to come into the office, with members set to take strike action in a dispute over flexible working. BBC News
Staff, pupils and parents at primary schools threatened with closure hired an open-topped bus to protest outside the town hall as they began five days of strike action. Islington Gazette
And from ianVisits:
Tickets Alert: Railway 200 tours of three London stations
From communism to capitalism: Exhibition looks at the evolution of Czech graphic design
Parliament’s dining room will open to the public during the Easter recess
The London Eye is 25 years old, and has four birthdays to pick from
Some things to do in London tomorrow:
RCP Museum Late: Healing words – Women’s books – Free
Explore stories of women’s roles in medicine shown in the Healing words exhibition and the wider RCP collections.
Bluestockings: The First Women’s Movement – £16.96
In eighteenth-century Britain, women had no power and no rights. Susannah Gibson charts the struggles and achievements of a group of trailblazing women who risked their reputations to become public intellectuals.
Space Lates at the Science Museum – Free
Discover an evening of talks, demos, interactive workshops, food and drink— and the last chance for their famous silent disco in the Exploring Space gallery.
When Courage Calls – A Talk by Sarah C. Williams – £6.32
To celebrate Women’s History Month, come learn about Josephine Butler’s fight for women’s rights with social historian Sarah Williams.
The Other Pandemic: How QAnon Contaminated the World – £9.99
A talk followed by a QnA with Pulitzer Prize winning journalist James Ball.
Suspicious Minds: trust and mistrust in sci-fi narratives – Free
Join Professor Donna Haraway FBA, author of the ‘Cyborg Manifesto’, and British Academy Funded Researcher Dr Anna McFarlane, as they explore the themes of trust and mistrust in science-fiction.
