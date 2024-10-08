A month of closures at Caledonian Road tube station starts next week
Caledonian Road tube station on the Piccadilly line will be partially closed over the next few weeks to allow for upgrades for the new tube trains that will call there later this year.
From Monday, October 14th, through to late November, each platform will be closed for a couple of weeks. While the station will remain open, only one platform can be used at a time.
For people needing the closed platform, the recommendation is to travel further along the line to the next step-free station (King’s Cross St Pancras or Finsbury Park) and then double back to the open platform.
Or you can use buses 17, 259 or 91 (N91 overnight) to King’s Cross St Pancras, or 259 to Finsbury Park.
- The eastbound platform will be closed from Monday 14th to Thursday 31st October.
- The westbound platform will be closed from Monday 4th to Thursday 21st November 2024.
So, for example, someone needing to travel from Caledonian Road to central London in November would be advised to travel east to Arsenal or Finsbury Park stations, then go west on the Piccadilly line into central London.
During the platform closures, step-free access to Caledonian Road station will still be available, but you will not be able to use the closed platform.
The closures are needed because the new trains have a slightly different profile from the existing trains, and some station platform edges need to be altered to allow the new trains to call at them.
A TfL spokesperson said: “We apologise in advance for any disruption to customers’ journeys due to the upcoming closure of the platforms at Caledonian Road Station. This is to facilitate vital maintenance and platform upgrade works that will take place from 14 October to 21 November with the eastbound and then westbound platforms closed one at a time. These upgrades are essential to ensure that the Piccadilly line is ready for the first new trains which will arrive in London later this year for testing, and will start entering service from 2025. Customers are advised to plan ahead, allow extra time for their journeys and check before they travel using TfL Journey Planner or TfL Go.”
Surely if you were at Caledonian Road wanting to go south when the platform is closed, you would only need to go north one stop to Holloway Road where it is a cross platform change to go south again. If you go to Finsbury Park, you have to get lifts up and down to get between Northbound and Southbound platforms. Why would you want to so that?
Caledonian Road is a step-free station, so while those who don’t require a step-free alternative route can make whatever adjustments they wish, TfL is obliged to promote the accessible routes available. In addition to the lifts, Finsbury Park will have platform humps and boarding ramps to provide level access that Holloway Road, as a non step-free station, does not have.
Never risk a surely.
How does closing the platform to passengers allow them to do this work. Surely there will still be a train passing through the platform non stop every couple of minutes? won’t that stop them fettling the platform edges?
At a guess, they’ll be doing much of the work at night – or at least the bit that requires them to actively mess with the platform edge.
This lets them leave the work-stuff in situ, and otherwise leave the platform in a state fit to be driven past but not fit to be walked on by the public, rather than spending half the night setting up and taking down, and much less time actually altering the edges.