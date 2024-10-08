A month of closures at Caledonian Road tube station starts next week

Caledonian Road tube station on the Piccadilly line will be partially closed over the next few weeks to allow for upgrades for the new tube trains that will call there later this year.

From Monday, October 14th, through to late November, each platform will be closed for a couple of weeks. While the station will remain open, only one platform can be used at a time.

For people needing the closed platform, the recommendation is to travel further along the line to the next step-free station (King’s Cross St Pancras or Finsbury Park) and then double back to the open platform.

Or you can use buses 17, 259 or 91 (N91 overnight) to King’s Cross St Pancras, or 259 to Finsbury Park.

The eastbound platform will be closed from Monday 14th to Thursday 31st October.

The westbound platform will be closed from Monday 4th to Thursday 21st November 2024.

So, for example, someone needing to travel from Caledonian Road to central London in November would be advised to travel east to Arsenal or Finsbury Park stations, then go west on the Piccadilly line into central London.

During the platform closures, step-free access to Caledonian Road station will still be available, but you will not be able to use the closed platform.

The closures are needed because the new trains have a slightly different profile from the existing trains, and some station platform edges need to be altered to allow the new trains to call at them.

A TfL spokesperson said: “We apologise in advance for any disruption to customers’ journeys due to the upcoming closure of the platforms at Caledonian Road Station. This is to facilitate vital maintenance and platform upgrade works that will take place from 14 October to 21 November with the eastbound and then westbound platforms closed one at a time. These upgrades are essential to ensure that the Piccadilly line is ready for the first new trains which will arrive in London later this year for testing, and will start entering service from 2025. Customers are advised to plan ahead, allow extra time for their journeys and check before they travel using TfL Journey Planner or TfL Go.”